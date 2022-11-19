"They've been through a ton and you see a lot of guys that are getting that energy back and being able to focus a little more, and you see a handful that are really struggling," Leonhard said in his weekly Thursday presser. "We need to support them any way we can and try to find out what the best role is for them moving forward on game day is going to be and try to support them every day moving forward."

Just a few days ago, the team lost former receiver Devin Chandler , a close friend to many on the team. Understandably, some of the players are still working through the emotions of what happened.

Who will be in the right head space to contribute on the field Saturday morning?

MADISON - Interim head coach Jim Leonhard and his staff will be tasked with a difficult proposition before the Badgers' kickoff in Lincoln.

The loss hits home for many on the team. Chandler entered the program with the 2020 recruiting class, a group that included Nick Herbig, Chimere Dike, Kaden Johnson, Jordan Turner and James Thompson Jr., among others. Over time, Chandler had formed bonds with Graham Mertz and the receiving room as well before he transferred to Virginia following the 2021 season.

Skyler Bell, along with Curt Neal, who went to high school with Chandler, had a close bond with Chandler as well.

"It's been hard for a number of guys," Leonhard said. "Some big questions with what happened there and it's kind of crazy. Some guys really got shook with what happened and obviously there's a group that was very close with Devin and it's hits home in a number of ways."

The setting of the situation leaves the student athletes in a difficult spot. The players grew close with Chandler through football and met on the team. In cases of emotional trauma, the practice field could serve as an escape for the guys.

"Try to get them to focus for short bursts of time on the field, in the meeting room, but outside of that, they're dealing with some heavy stuff right now," Leonhard said.

"They got close because of football, so every time they are around football, it becomes fresh again. Whether that's in a meeting and having thoughts of something that happened or hitting the field and bringing up a different memory... It created that relationship and that's why they have that strong bond, but that's also what makes it hard to focus through sometimes."



On the injury front, the team is as healthy as it's been all season. Outside linebacker Aaron Witt - who has not played since the Duke's Mayo Bowl in 2020 - was the only player ruled out on the weekly status report this past Monday. Defensive linemen Gio Paez and Isaiah Mullens are still working their way back. But other than that, No. 2 back Chez Mellusi is primed to return making for a nearly healthy roster.

Aside from a physical standpoint, multiple players can be game-time decisions dependent on how they look Saturday morning.

"We feel like everyone is going to be available," Leonhard said when asked if he anticipated anyone not being ready. "It's just going to be finding out who gives us the best chance to win if the focus can't be there. If they can't handle the emotions of the day or the moment.

"There's going to be a lot of emotions on game day and we're going to have to figure out who is in control of them enough to give you a chance to win and that's the reality of the situation."

From meetings Saturday morning to getting off the bus, the staff will have to rely on their relationships built with players.



"It's tricky but we're around these guys all the time," Leonhard added. "We understand their personality... We're around them all the time so we know where they're at at their peak, at their prime. I think we're pretty good at identifying when they're going through stuff or struggling.

"We put a lot of trust in our coaches. There's no science to it. It's just knowing your kids."