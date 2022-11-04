"Most quarterbacks like your plan, they’re bought into what you’re doing, but when it’s on the line and you have to make a throw, what would you call?" Leonhard said. "I think that’s important for quarterbacks and coordinators to understand that it shows you what they trust, especially in big moments when you need to make a play."

MADISON - Interim head coach Jim Leonhard had a simple request for offensive coordinator Bobby Engram. He told Engram to ask quarterback Graham Mertz during the week what he would call in situations as opposed to what he likes.

In his third year as the starting quarterback at Wisconsin, Mertz has taken a new found ownership of the position and the leadership that comes with it. Over the offseason, he spent more time than ever throwing with his receivers and getting to know them on a personal level. Getting to know their 'whys,' as he put it.

"His confidence," redshirt freshman wide receiver Skyler Bell said on the biggest difference with Mertz. "You can tell he's playing more confident. He knows his job, he knows what he has to do. Obviously he knows the plays and he's comfortable."

The confidence and growth as a leader has resulted in Mertz's best year under center. Across eight games, he's passed for 1,630 yards, 17 touchdowns and just six interceptions. The 17 touchdowns are already a career high - up from his previous high of 10 touchdowns in 2021 - and he is just 328 yards short of a season high for passing yards.

Mertz's latest performance - a 203-yard day with two touchdowns and no interceptions - comes a couple weeks after a five-touchdown afternoon against Northwestern.

Part of that can be credited to a greater ownership and inclusion Mertz has had in the game plan. He's had meetings with Engram about what he likes and his thoughts when watching film. Leonhard has been a part of meetings as well to give the perspective of a defensive coach looking at the game plan.

"We have him watch the film - what do you like, what do you see?" Engram said. "A lot of conversation during the week, at practice, post practice especially later in the week as we put together the play sheet, so it's a collaborative effort."

Since Leonhard was promoted to interim head coach, he's taken up a greater role in the offensive game plan by taking part in meetings with Engram and Mertz.

"Bring him in and we talk about coverage, what are they trying to do here. How can we take advantage of it?" Engram said of the meetings with Leonhard. "We just talk ball...Have a lot of respect for him and what he’s done. I bring him in and we talk a little bit of football and talk about how we can get an advantage offensively."

The perspective that Leonhard brings as one of the brightest defensive minds in college football has been a helpful nudge with revealing how an opposing coach would attack Wisconsin's offense.

"It's kind of a backwards approach with how a defensive coordinator is looking at our offense and how they're breaking it down," Mertz said of working with Leonhard. "How we've been attacking the field and how we're running it, Coach Leonhard is here every day, he knows what we're running so he brings that alternative aspect of, 'OK, how are people going to try to defend that and how can you bring that next punch?' We have a really good situation going right now."

Of all the steps Mertz has taken this season - whether that's throwing on the run, accuracy or his leadership - his decision making and lower turnover number is right at the top of the list. He's thrown only six interceptions on the season and has just one game - against Illinois - in which he threw multiple picks.

"I think he's doing a much better job of seeing coverages and understanding where matchups are and you're seeing that with his decision making and the confidence in which he's throwing the ball," Leonhard said following the win over Purdue.

"I think No. 1 is the quarterback has to know more than any guy on the field," Engram said of placing more trust in Mertz. "He's an extension of the coordinator and what we can do as an offense. The more he knows, the more he owns what he can do, the better we're going to play.

"That's just been conversations that have been ongoing. We want to make a concerted effort of just tell us what you really like. That forces him to be on top of the game plan, holds guys accountable at a different level. But I think any time you give guys ownership, it's a good thing, especially at that position."

Mertz is on pace to throw for 2,445 yards, 25 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. The yardage would place him 10th in the Wisconsin record book for passing yards in a season, and the 25 touchdowns would tie Alex Hornibrook in 2017 for the second most ever by a Wisconsin quarterback.

The leap in his play this season is a combination of experience, growth in his play and confidence. Right in the middle of the list of reasons for his improvement is greater involvement in the preparation.

"A ton," Mertz said of how the inclusion in prep has helped him. "It also gives me a greater sense of accountability where if I wanted something in the game plan and we rep into the week and it worked during the week, every play is my job but you have an extra layer of responsibility.

"I've loved it. It's kind of freed me up to go play. You love the game plan every week when you're a part of it."