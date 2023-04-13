Just hours after the school announced the addition of Wyoming guard Noah Reynolds , St. John’s transfer wing AJ Storr made his decision public on social media. He entered the portal in May after Mike Anderson was fired and replaced by Rick Pitino .

Storr, who is originally from Rockford, Illinois, visited Madison over Easter weekend. He was voted onto the Big East All-Freshman team last season after he averaged 8.8 points and 1.9 rebounds in 21 minutes per game.

At 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, Storr gives the Badgers an athletic wing with ability to play above the rim while also being an effective three-point shooter (40.4 percent from behind the arc last season).

“They reached out to me and it definitely was a great visit," Storr told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "It's a great opportunity at Wisconsin and that was my first Big Ten school that I’ve visited in my whole career.

"It was just definitely a good opportunity coming from a winning program. Obviously wanting me to play for them is a blessing and the visit was just great.”

Storr, a former four-star prospect, was in steady contact with assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft during the recruiting process. He is expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

“I've been talking to Coach Gard and also Coach Krabbenhoft. Mostly everyday and it’s definitely been going good, I definitely like the coaching staff,” Storr said. “(Krabbenhoft) was an ex-player for Wisconsin, too, so that’s definitely big.”

