MADISON -- Luke Fickell and his team were back outside on Thursday for what's been a beautiful week in Madison. The intensity of the practices has kept up while there has been a good battle back and forth with the defense starting to play faster. BadgerBlitz.com was there for the ninth of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other six over the next two weeks. Here are notes from the session.

REP BREAKDOWN

Wisconsin inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

OFFENSE: First team: Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai Running back: Braelon Allen Wide receiver: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling and Keontez Lewis Tight end: Jack Eschenbach Offensive line (from left to right): Jack Nelson, Michael Furtney, Tanor Bortolini, Joe Huber, Riley Mahlman Second team: Quarterback: Braedyn Locke Running back: Chez Mellusi Wide Receiver: Skyler Bell, CJ Williams, Quincy Burroughs, Tommy McIntosh Tight end: Hayden Rucci Offensive line: Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Dylan Barrett, JP Benzschawel, Trey Wedig *Cade Yacamelli, Zach Gloudeman and Grover Bortolotti rotated as the third back. *CJ Williams and Skyler Bell were consistently mixing in with the first team. Rotations were quite fluid at WR. *Riley Nowakowski saw a healthy amount of reps with the second team DEFENSE: (Alternated between a 2-4-5 and 3-3-5 on Thursday) First team: Defensive line: Rodas Johnson, James Thompson and Isaiah Mullens Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner Outside linebacker: T.J. Bollers, Darryl Peterson Cornerback: Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman Safety: Kamo'i Latu, Hunter Wohler Second team: Defensive line: Gio Paez, Cade McDonald and Curt Neal Inside linebacker: Tatum Grass, Bryan Sanborn Outside linebacker: Spencer Lytle, Jordan Mayer Cornerback: Avyonne Jones, Jace Arnold, Jonas Duclona and Amaun Williams Safety: Austin Brown, Owen Arnett *Three defensive linemen listed due to rotations. The rotations were quite fluid. *A three inside linebacker look with Jordan Turner, Maema Njongmeta and Jake Chaney was used often for the first time this spring. Special teams: Punter: Jack Van Dyke, Gavin Meyers Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling Field Goal: Nathanial Vakos, Nate Van Zelst, Gavin Lahm, Vito Calvaruso Kickoff specialist: Vito Calvaruso, Gavin Lahm Kickoff returners: Chimere Dike, Quincy Burroughs, Will Pauling, Vinny Anthony

Expected to be out or very limited during the spring, per Wisconsin

DL Darian Varner QB Cole Lacrue TE Cole Dakovich TE Cam Large WR Bryson Green DE Mike Jarvis LB Ross Gengler LB Luna Larson CB Max Lofy OL Sean Timmis LB Aidan Vaughn LB Aaron Witt OL Jake Renfro WR Chris Brooks Jr. S Preston Zachman Non-contact jerseys: WR Grady O'Neill, LB Jeff Pietrowski, RB Julius Davis, LB CJ Goetz and S Travian Blaylock

Both units had a number of wins on Thursday