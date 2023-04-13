Spring practice report No. 9: The grind of the spring rolls on
MADISON -- Luke Fickell and his team were back outside on Thursday for what's been a beautiful week in Madison. The intensity of the practices has kept up while there has been a good battle back and forth with the defense starting to play faster.
BadgerBlitz.com was there for the ninth of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other six over the next two weeks. Here are notes from the session.
REP BREAKDOWN
OFFENSE:
First team:
Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai
Running back: Braelon Allen
Wide receiver: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling and Keontez Lewis
Tight end: Jack Eschenbach
Offensive line (from left to right): Jack Nelson, Michael Furtney, Tanor Bortolini, Joe Huber, Riley Mahlman
Second team:
Quarterback: Braedyn Locke
Running back: Chez Mellusi
Wide Receiver: Skyler Bell, CJ Williams, Quincy Burroughs, Tommy McIntosh
Tight end: Hayden Rucci
Offensive line: Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Dylan Barrett, JP Benzschawel, Trey Wedig
*Cade Yacamelli, Zach Gloudeman and Grover Bortolotti rotated as the third back.
*CJ Williams and Skyler Bell were consistently mixing in with the first team. Rotations were quite fluid at WR.
*Riley Nowakowski saw a healthy amount of reps with the second team
DEFENSE: (Alternated between a 2-4-5 and 3-3-5 on Thursday)
First team:
Defensive line: Rodas Johnson, James Thompson and Isaiah Mullens
Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner
Outside linebacker: T.J. Bollers, Darryl Peterson
Cornerback: Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman
Safety: Kamo'i Latu, Hunter Wohler
Second team:
Defensive line: Gio Paez, Cade McDonald and Curt Neal
Inside linebacker: Tatum Grass, Bryan Sanborn
Outside linebacker: Spencer Lytle, Jordan Mayer
Cornerback: Avyonne Jones, Jace Arnold, Jonas Duclona and Amaun Williams
Safety: Austin Brown, Owen Arnett
*Three defensive linemen listed due to rotations. The rotations were quite fluid.
*A three inside linebacker look with Jordan Turner, Maema Njongmeta and Jake Chaney was used often for the first time this spring.
Special teams:
Punter: Jack Van Dyke, Gavin Meyers
Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling
Field Goal: Nathanial Vakos, Nate Van Zelst, Gavin Lahm, Vito Calvaruso
Kickoff specialist: Vito Calvaruso, Gavin Lahm
Kickoff returners: Chimere Dike, Quincy Burroughs, Will Pauling, Vinny Anthony
Expected to be out or very limited during the spring, per Wisconsin
DL Darian Varner
QB Cole Lacrue
TE Cole Dakovich
TE Cam Large
WR Bryson Green
DE Mike Jarvis
LB Ross Gengler
LB Luna Larson
CB Max Lofy
OL Sean Timmis
LB Aidan Vaughn
LB Aaron Witt
OL Jake Renfro
WR Chris Brooks Jr.
S Preston Zachman
Non-contact jerseys: WR Grady O'Neill, LB Jeff Pietrowski, RB Julius Davis, LB CJ Goetz and S Travian Blaylock
Both units had a number of wins on Thursday
There's been good battle back and forth as of late, and Thursday morning at Camp Randall was another day of that. With the team going through a good chunk of redzone work, neither unit truly dominated the day. Throughout the morning, both units had a number of reps where they were able to hold their own.
In the early team periods, the front seven got a solid push often times and was able to bat a pass down. During the first period, Ricardo Hallman broke up a pass intended for Keontez Lewis as well. While there weren't any takeaways on the day for the defense, Marty Strey and Jordan Turner got in the backfield for what would have been sacks. Turner was all over the field today. Later in the morning, he got in the backfield quickly with James Thompson to completely blow-up a play.
Just as the defense had their moments, the offense made some plays of their own as well. Tanner Mordecai bounced back nicely after a rough day this past Tuesday and connected with Lewis, who appears to be his favorite receiver so far, on a few deep crossing routes with the ball placed perfectly just beyond the corner. Later, Mordecai lofted a ball nicely to tight end Jack Pugh, who got by Hunter Wohler, for a touchdown. One of the closing highlights was a tight window throw to Will Pauling, who went up and got the ball in the corner of the end zone.
Emphasis on both sides of the ball to get the best 11 out there
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news