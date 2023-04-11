Spring practice report No. 8: A number of different plays made on defense
MADISON -- The Badgers were back outside on the field inside Camp Randall Stadium for the eighth of 15 spring practice. With defense coordinator Mike Tressel continuing to mix things up, the defense had a good day with a number of players flashing.
BadgerBlitz.com was there for the eighth of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other seven over the next two weeks. Here are notes from the session.
REP BREAKDOWN
OFFENSE:
First team:
Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai
Running back: Braelon Allen
Wide receiver: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling and Keontez Lewis
Tight end: Jack Eschenbach
Offensive line (from left to right): Jack Nelson, Michael Furtney, Tanor Bortolini, Trey Wedig, Riley Mahlman
Second team:
Quarterback: Braedyn Locke
Running back: Chez Mellusi
Wide Receiver: Skyler Bell, CJ Williams, Quincy Burroughs, Tommy McIntosh
Tight end: Jack Pugh
Offensive line: Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Joe Huber, JP Benzschawel, Dylan Barrett
*Cade Yacamelli, Zach Gloudeman and Grover Bortolotti rotated as the third back.
DEFENSE: (Alternated between a 2-4-5 and 3-3-5 on Tuesday)
First team:
Defensive line: Rodas Johnson, James Thompson and Isaiah Mullens
Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner
Outside linebacker: T.J. Bollers, Darryl Peterson
Cornerback: Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman
Safety: Kamo'i Latu, Hunter Wohler
Second team:
Defensive line: Gio Paez, Cade McDonald and Curt Neal
Inside linebacker: Tatum Grass, Bryan Sanborn
Outside linebacker: Spencer Lytle, Jordan Mayer
Cornerback: Avyonne Jones, Jace Arnold, Jonas Duclona and Amaun Williams
Safety: Austin Brown, Owen Arnett
*Three defensive linemen listed due to rotations. The rotations were quite fluid.
*A three inside linebacker look with Jordan Turner, Maema Njongmeta and Jake Chaney was used often for the first time this spring.
Special teams:
Punter: Jack Van Dyke, Gavin Meyers
Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling
Field Goal: Nathanial Vakos, Nate Van Zelst, Gavin Lahm, Vito Calvaruso
Kickoff specialist: Vito Calvaruso, Gavin Lahm
Kickoff returners: Chimere Dike, Quincy Burroughs, Will Pauling, Vinny Anthony
Expected to be out or very limited during the spring, per Wisconsin
DL Darian Varner
QB Cole Lacrue
TE Cole Dakovich
TE Cam Large
WR Bryson Green
DE Mike Jarvis
LB Ross Gengler
LB Luna Larson
CB Max Lofy
OL Sean Timmis
LB Aidan Vaughn
LB Aaron Witt
OL Jake Renfro
WR Chris Brooks Jr.
Non-contact jerseys: WR Grady O'Neill, TE Hayden Rucci and S Travian Blaylock
Defense wins the day
Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel indicated that the practices following the install period (first four or five days) would be used to input some third down, special situation or short yardage packages. Tuesday morning, some of those exotic looks were fully on display.
Coming out in what was a 2-4-5 look for much of the day, the big wrinkle this morning was a heavy inclusion of a look with three inside linebackers. With Jordan Turner, Maema Njongmeta and Jake Chaney all sharing the field, the various looks Tressel laid out there didn't look like much fun for the offense to deal with.
On one rep, Kamo'i Latu served as the deep safety, Hunter Wohler was a few yards closer to the line of scrimmage and the three linebackers shifted pre snap before Turner and Chaney rushed the passer. The mix up and pressure led to a poor decision from Tanner Mordecai, with the sixth-year senior trying to thread the needle to Braelon Allen up the seam. Cornerback Ricardo Hallman swooped to pick off the pass to keep up what was a busy day for the defense.
Hallman was consistently in good position again and had another pair of pass breakups. Later in the day, Wohler picked off a pass from Mordecai intended for Chimere Dike but was well covered and tipped by Alex Smith. The third-year safety extended for a pass breakup in the final team period as well.
Along with those highlights, young safety Austin Brown continued to be around the ball and made his presence felt. Chaney and Turner were causing havoc all day and Darryl Peterson had a handful of nice wins while rushing the passer that threw off the timing of the play.
Tanner Mordecai looks human
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news