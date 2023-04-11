BadgerBlitz.com was there for the eighth of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other seven over the next two weeks. Here are notes from the session.

MADISON -- The Badgers were back outside on the field inside Camp Randall Stadium for the eighth of 15 spring practice. With defense coordinator Mike Tressel continuing to mix things up, the defense had a good day with a number of players flashing.

*A three inside linebacker look with Jordan Turner, Maema Njongmeta and Jake Chaney was used often for the first time this spring.

Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel indicated that the practices following the install period (first four or five days) would be used to input some third down, special situation or short yardage packages. Tuesday morning, some of those exotic looks were fully on display.

Coming out in what was a 2-4-5 look for much of the day, the big wrinkle this morning was a heavy inclusion of a look with three inside linebackers. With Jordan Turner, Maema Njongmeta and Jake Chaney all sharing the field, the various looks Tressel laid out there didn't look like much fun for the offense to deal with.

On one rep, Kamo'i Latu served as the deep safety, Hunter Wohler was a few yards closer to the line of scrimmage and the three linebackers shifted pre snap before Turner and Chaney rushed the passer. The mix up and pressure led to a poor decision from Tanner Mordecai, with the sixth-year senior trying to thread the needle to Braelon Allen up the seam. Cornerback Ricardo Hallman swooped to pick off the pass to keep up what was a busy day for the defense.

Hallman was consistently in good position again and had another pair of pass breakups. Later in the day, Wohler picked off a pass from Mordecai intended for Chimere Dike but was well covered and tipped by Alex Smith. The third-year safety extended for a pass breakup in the final team period as well.

Along with those highlights, young safety Austin Brown continued to be around the ball and made his presence felt. Chaney and Turner were causing havoc all day and Darryl Peterson had a handful of nice wins while rushing the passer that threw off the timing of the play.