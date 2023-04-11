News More News
Spring practice report No. 8: A number of different plays made on defense

Raul Vazquez • BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
@RaulV45

MADISON -- The Badgers were back outside on the field inside Camp Randall Stadium for the eighth of 15 spring practice. With defense coordinator Mike Tressel continuing to mix things up, the defense had a good day with a number of players flashing.

BadgerBlitz.com was there for the eighth of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other seven over the next two weeks. Here are notes from the session.

REP BREAKDOWN

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler
Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

OFFENSE:

First team:

Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai

Running back: Braelon Allen

Wide receiver: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling and Keontez Lewis

Tight end: Jack Eschenbach

Offensive line (from left to right): Jack Nelson, Michael Furtney, Tanor Bortolini, Trey Wedig, Riley Mahlman

Second team:

Quarterback: Braedyn Locke

Running back: Chez Mellusi

Wide Receiver: Skyler Bell, CJ Williams, Quincy Burroughs, Tommy McIntosh

Tight end: Jack Pugh

Offensive line: Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Joe Huber, JP Benzschawel, Dylan Barrett

*Cade Yacamelli, Zach Gloudeman and Grover Bortolotti rotated as the third back.

DEFENSE: (Alternated between a 2-4-5 and 3-3-5 on Tuesday)

First team:

Defensive line: Rodas Johnson, James Thompson and Isaiah Mullens

Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner

Outside linebacker: T.J. Bollers, Darryl Peterson

Cornerback: Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman

Safety: Kamo'i Latu, Hunter Wohler

Second team:

Defensive line: Gio Paez, Cade McDonald and Curt Neal

Inside linebacker: Tatum Grass, Bryan Sanborn

Outside linebacker: Spencer Lytle, Jordan Mayer

Cornerback: Avyonne Jones, Jace Arnold, Jonas Duclona and Amaun Williams

Safety: Austin Brown, Owen Arnett

*Three defensive linemen listed due to rotations. The rotations were quite fluid.

*A three inside linebacker look with Jordan Turner, Maema Njongmeta and Jake Chaney was used often for the first time this spring.

Special teams:

Punter: Jack Van Dyke, Gavin Meyers

Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling

Field Goal: Nathanial Vakos, Nate Van Zelst, Gavin Lahm, Vito Calvaruso

Kickoff specialist: Vito Calvaruso, Gavin Lahm

Kickoff returners: Chimere Dike, Quincy Burroughs, Will Pauling, Vinny Anthony

Expected to be out or very limited during the spring, per Wisconsin

DL Darian Varner

QB Cole Lacrue

TE Cole Dakovich

TE Cam Large

WR Bryson Green

DE Mike Jarvis

LB Ross Gengler

LB Luna Larson

CB Max Lofy

OL Sean Timmis

LB Aidan Vaughn

LB Aaron Witt

OL Jake Renfro

WR Chris Brooks Jr.

Non-contact jerseys: WR Grady O'Neill, TE Hayden Rucci and S Travian Blaylock

Defense wins the day 

Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel indicated that the practices following the install period (first four or five days) would be used to input some third down, special situation or short yardage packages. Tuesday morning, some of those exotic looks were fully on display.

Coming out in what was a 2-4-5 look for much of the day, the big wrinkle this morning was a heavy inclusion of a look with three inside linebackers. With Jordan Turner, Maema Njongmeta and Jake Chaney all sharing the field, the various looks Tressel laid out there didn't look like much fun for the offense to deal with.

On one rep, Kamo'i Latu served as the deep safety, Hunter Wohler was a few yards closer to the line of scrimmage and the three linebackers shifted pre snap before Turner and Chaney rushed the passer. The mix up and pressure led to a poor decision from Tanner Mordecai, with the sixth-year senior trying to thread the needle to Braelon Allen up the seam. Cornerback Ricardo Hallman swooped to pick off the pass to keep up what was a busy day for the defense.

Hallman was consistently in good position again and had another pair of pass breakups. Later in the day, Wohler picked off a pass from Mordecai intended for Chimere Dike but was well covered and tipped by Alex Smith. The third-year safety extended for a pass breakup in the final team period as well.

Along with those highlights, young safety Austin Brown continued to be around the ball and made his presence felt. Chaney and Turner were causing havoc all day and Darryl Peterson had a handful of nice wins while rushing the passer that threw off the timing of the play.

Tanner Mordecai looks human 

