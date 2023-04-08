News More News
Spring practice report No. 7: Good battle between offense and defense

Raul Vazquez • BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
@RaulV45

MADISON -- For the first time all spring, the Badgers were able to go outside for practice at Camp Randall Stadium. At just about the halfway point of camp, the team went through the most scrimmage work so far.

BadgerBlitz.com was there for the seventh of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other eight over the next three weeks. Here are notes from the session.

REP BREAKDOWN

Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike.
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike. (Darren Lee Photography/BadgerBlitz.com)

OFFENSE:

First team:

Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai

Running back: Braelon Allen

Wide receiver: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling and Keontez Lewis

Tight end: Jack Eschenbach

Offensive line (from left to right): Jack Nelson, Michael Furtney, Tanor Bortolini, Trey Wedig, Riley Mahlman

Second team:

Quarterback: Braedyn Locke

Running back: Chez Mellusi

Wide Receiver: Skyler Bell, CJ Williams, Quincy Burroughs, Tommy McIntosh

Tight end: Jack Pugh

Offensive line: Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Joe Huber, JP Benzschawel, Dylan Barrett

*Cade Yacamelli, Zach Gloudeman and Grover Bortolotti rotated as the third back.

DEFENSE: (Alternated between a 2-4-5 and 3-3-5 on Saturday)

First team:

Defensive line: Rodas Johnson, James Thompson and Isaiah Mullens

Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner

Outside linebacker: T.J. Bollers, Darryl Peterson

Cornerback: Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman

Safety: Travian Blaylock, Hunter Wohler

Second team:

Defensive line: Gio Paez, Cade McDonald and Curt Neal

Inside linebacker: Tatum Grass, Bryan Sanborn

Outside linebacker: Spencer Lytle, Jordan Mayer

Cornerback: Avyonne Jones, Jace Arnold, Jonas Duclona and Amaun Williams

Safety: Austin Brown, Kamo'i Latu

*Three defensive linemen listed due to rotations. The rotations were quite fluid.

Special teams:

Punter: Jack Van Dyke, Gavin Meyers

Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling

Field Goal: Nathanial Vakos, Nate Van Zelst, Gavin Lahm, Vito Calvaruso

Kickoff specialist: Vito Calvaruso, Gavin Lahm

Kickoff returners: Chimere Dike, Quincy Burroughs, Will Pauling, Vinny Anthony

Expected to be out or very limited during the spring, per Wisconsin

DL Darian Varner

QB Cole Lacrue

TE Cole Dakovich

TE Cam Large

WR Bryson Green

DE Mike Jarvis

LB Ross Gengler

LB Luna Larson

CB Max Lofy

OL Sean Timmis

LB Aidan Vaughn

LB Aaron Witt

OL Jake Renfro

WR Chris Brooks Jr.

Non-contact jerseys: WR Grady O'Neill, TE Hayden Rucci and S Travian Blaylock

Whole lot of scrimmage work 

Thursday, head coach Luke Fickell opened up his chat with reporters by labeling practices six through nine as the grind of the spring. He also said this was usually the point when guys started to separate themselves. Saturday morning was the first glimpse of that with the team going through the most scrimmage work of any practice thus far.

Throughout the morning, it was a good back and forth between the two units with both sides having positive moments.

During one of the first periods, the defense got three consecutive run stops with Tate Grass getting the string of stops, followed by good reps from defensive lineman Ben Barten and safety Austin Brown. Freshmen corners Jace Arnold and Jonas Duclona were consistently in good position, and a pressure from Grass forced an errant throw that turned into an easy interception for Jake Chaney. Maema Njongmeta was laying down some pretty big hits and had a few pressures as well.

On the other side of the ball, the top two quarterbacks had very good days (more to come later) and connected on quite a few deep balls. Reserves Zach Gloudeman, Grover Bortolotti and Cade Yacamelli made a number of plays of their own as well. Bortolotti rattled off what might've been a 45-yard run under a normal setting, which got the offensive sideline fired up.

Chimere DIke, Keontez Lewis and Jonas Duclona the major standouts of the day 

