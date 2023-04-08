Spring practice report No. 7: Good battle between offense and defense
MADISON -- For the first time all spring, the Badgers were able to go outside for practice at Camp Randall Stadium. At just about the halfway point of camp, the team went through the most scrimmage work so far.
BadgerBlitz.com was there for the seventh of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other eight over the next three weeks. Here are notes from the session.
REP BREAKDOWN
OFFENSE:
First team:
Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai
Running back: Braelon Allen
Wide receiver: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling and Keontez Lewis
Tight end: Jack Eschenbach
Offensive line (from left to right): Jack Nelson, Michael Furtney, Tanor Bortolini, Trey Wedig, Riley Mahlman
Second team:
Quarterback: Braedyn Locke
Running back: Chez Mellusi
Wide Receiver: Skyler Bell, CJ Williams, Quincy Burroughs, Tommy McIntosh
Tight end: Jack Pugh
Offensive line: Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Joe Huber, JP Benzschawel, Dylan Barrett
*Cade Yacamelli, Zach Gloudeman and Grover Bortolotti rotated as the third back.
DEFENSE: (Alternated between a 2-4-5 and 3-3-5 on Saturday)
First team:
Defensive line: Rodas Johnson, James Thompson and Isaiah Mullens
Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner
Outside linebacker: T.J. Bollers, Darryl Peterson
Cornerback: Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman
Safety: Travian Blaylock, Hunter Wohler
Second team:
Defensive line: Gio Paez, Cade McDonald and Curt Neal
Inside linebacker: Tatum Grass, Bryan Sanborn
Outside linebacker: Spencer Lytle, Jordan Mayer
Cornerback: Avyonne Jones, Jace Arnold, Jonas Duclona and Amaun Williams
Safety: Austin Brown, Kamo'i Latu
*Three defensive linemen listed due to rotations. The rotations were quite fluid.
Special teams:
Punter: Jack Van Dyke, Gavin Meyers
Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling
Field Goal: Nathanial Vakos, Nate Van Zelst, Gavin Lahm, Vito Calvaruso
Kickoff specialist: Vito Calvaruso, Gavin Lahm
Kickoff returners: Chimere Dike, Quincy Burroughs, Will Pauling, Vinny Anthony
Expected to be out or very limited during the spring, per Wisconsin
DL Darian Varner
QB Cole Lacrue
TE Cole Dakovich
TE Cam Large
WR Bryson Green
DE Mike Jarvis
LB Ross Gengler
LB Luna Larson
CB Max Lofy
OL Sean Timmis
LB Aidan Vaughn
LB Aaron Witt
OL Jake Renfro
WR Chris Brooks Jr.
Non-contact jerseys: WR Grady O'Neill, TE Hayden Rucci and S Travian Blaylock
Whole lot of scrimmage work
Thursday, head coach Luke Fickell opened up his chat with reporters by labeling practices six through nine as the grind of the spring. He also said this was usually the point when guys started to separate themselves. Saturday morning was the first glimpse of that with the team going through the most scrimmage work of any practice thus far.
Throughout the morning, it was a good back and forth between the two units with both sides having positive moments.
During one of the first periods, the defense got three consecutive run stops with Tate Grass getting the string of stops, followed by good reps from defensive lineman Ben Barten and safety Austin Brown. Freshmen corners Jace Arnold and Jonas Duclona were consistently in good position, and a pressure from Grass forced an errant throw that turned into an easy interception for Jake Chaney. Maema Njongmeta was laying down some pretty big hits and had a few pressures as well.
On the other side of the ball, the top two quarterbacks had very good days (more to come later) and connected on quite a few deep balls. Reserves Zach Gloudeman, Grover Bortolotti and Cade Yacamelli made a number of plays of their own as well. Bortolotti rattled off what might've been a 45-yard run under a normal setting, which got the offensive sideline fired up.
Chimere DIke, Keontez Lewis and Jonas Duclona the major standouts of the day
