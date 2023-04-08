BadgerBlitz.com was there for the seventh of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other eight over the next three weeks. Here are notes from the session.

MADISON -- For the first time all spring, the Badgers were able to go outside for practice at Camp Randall Stadium. At just about the halfway point of camp, the team went through the most scrimmage work so far.

Thursday, head coach Luke Fickell opened up his chat with reporters by labeling practices six through nine as the grind of the spring. He also said this was usually the point when guys started to separate themselves. Saturday morning was the first glimpse of that with the team going through the most scrimmage work of any practice thus far.

Throughout the morning, it was a good back and forth between the two units with both sides having positive moments.

During one of the first periods, the defense got three consecutive run stops with Tate Grass getting the string of stops, followed by good reps from defensive lineman Ben Barten and safety Austin Brown. Freshmen corners Jace Arnold and Jonas Duclona were consistently in good position, and a pressure from Grass forced an errant throw that turned into an easy interception for Jake Chaney. Maema Njongmeta was laying down some pretty big hits and had a few pressures as well.

On the other side of the ball, the top two quarterbacks had very good days (more to come later) and connected on quite a few deep balls. Reserves Zach Gloudeman, Grover Bortolotti and Cade Yacamelli made a number of plays of their own as well. Bortolotti rattled off what might've been a 45-yard run under a normal setting, which got the offensive sideline fired up.