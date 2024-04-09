Writer’s note: UW Comms. asked the beat writers to refrain from listing injured players without word from Fickell, as well as specifics of the two-deep rotation. So while there is no depth chart listed, the article does contain information on the basic rotations.

BadgerBlitz.com was on the scene for the fourth of 15 practices, and will be in attendance throughout the duration of spring. Here are some notes from Tuesday's session.

MADISON -- Luke Fickell and the Badgers headed back inside for their fifth spring practice, and the first of a brand new week. We’re beginning to see the team do more 11-on-11 work, which should create a better idea of basic rotations and positional hierarchies, yet it’s still too early in the spring to make major conclusions.

It was a rough start for the quarterbacks.

Both Tyler Van Dyke and Braedyn Locke sailed most of their passes over receiver’s heads in the first hour, before locking in and producing perhaps the best day of quarterback play in camp so far.

It felt through the first few practices as if Van Dyke was still warming up to the offense. Tuesday was the most comfortable and aggressive he’s looked thus far, completing multiple deep passes to covered receivers throughout practice. One of the highlights of the day came when Van Dyke was rolling out to the left and completed it about 35 yards down the sideline to Tyrell Henry.

Locke made just about as many big plays. He uncorked a 40-yarder to an open Kyan Berry-Johnson, then completed another to Quincy Burroughs, who was tightly covered by Jonas Duclona.

The Badgers will also have to make some tough decisions in the running back room, which is night-and-day deeper than it was last year.

Two running backs they had to depend on for a solid portion of last season, Jackson Acker and Cade Yacamelli, could struggle to earn any significant reps at all this year.

Chez Mellusi is still mostly jogging while recovering from his injury, which has opened the door for a few of the Badgers’ newer backs to earn more reps. Based purely on eye test, Tawee Walker continued to look like the most explosive player on the offense, while Gideon Ituka was looking like the strongest.

The wide receiver room is still just as fluid, with even more questions than there are with the running backs. Henry, Berry-Johnson and Burroughs played with both the top groups and made a pretty consistent impact throughout Tuesday.

They each made a few contested catches, which is worthy of praise, but the receivers as a whole have struggled to create separation, similarly to last season.

Up front, the offensive line has been easily the most consistent group on the offense, and maybe the entire team, once again rolling out the starting group of (left to right) — Jack Nelson, Joe Brunner, Jake Renfro, Joe Huber and Riley Mahlman.

The left side of the line is performing especially well, opening up multiple running lanes throughout practice.