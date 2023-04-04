News More News
Spring practice report No. 5: A few shake-ups to the first unit

Raul Vazquez • BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
@RaulV45

MADISON -- Luke Fickell and the Badgers were back on the field inside the McClain Center on Tuesday morning to start the second week of practices and the process of ironing out details on both sides of the ball.

BadgerBlitz.com was there for the fifth of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other 10 over the next three weeks. Here are a bunch of notes from the session.

REP BREAKDOWN

Wisconsin offensive tackle Jack Nelson.
Wisconsin offensive tackle Jack Nelson. (UW Athletics)

OFFENSE:

First team:

Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai

Running back: Braelon Allen

Wide receiver: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling and Keontez Lewis

Tight end: Jack Pugh

Offensive line (from left to right): Jack Nelson, Michael Furtney, Tanor Bortolini, Trey Wedig, Riley Mahlman

Second team:

Quarterback: Braedyn Locke

Running back: Chez Mellusi

Wide Receiver: Skyler Bell, CJ Williams, Quincy Burroughs, Tommy McIntosh

Tight end: Jack Eschenbach

Offensive line: Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Joe Huber, JP Benzschawel, Dylan Barrett

*Cade Yacamelli, Zach Gloudeman and Grover Bortolotti rotated as the third back.

DEFENSE: (Alternated between a 2-4-5 and 3-3-5 on Tuesday)

First team:

Defensive line: Rodas Johnson, James Thompson

Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner

Outside linebacker: T.J. Bollers, Darryl Peterson

Cornerback: Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman

Safety: Travian Blaylock, Hunter Wohler

Second team:

Defensive line: , Gio Paez, Cade McDonald

Inside linebacker: Tatum Grass, Bryan Sanborn

Outside linebacker: Spencer Lytle, Jordan Mayer

Cornerback: Avyonne Jones, Jace Arnold, Jonas Duclona and Amaun Williams

Safety: Austin Brown, Kamo'i Latu

*Third-team defensive line included Curt Neal and Tommy Brunner.

Special teams:

Punter: Jack Van Dyke, Gavin Meyers

Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling

Field Goal: Nathanial Vakos, Nate Van Zelst, Gavin Lahm, Vito Calvaruso

Kickoff specialist: Vito Calvaruso, Gavin Lahm

Kickoff returners: Chimere Dike, Quincy Burroughs, Will Pauling, Vinny Anthony

Expected to be out or very limited during the spring, per Wisconsin

DL Darian Varner

QB Cole Lacrue

TE Clay Cundiff

TE Cole Dakovich

TE Cam Large

WR Bryson Green

DE Mike Jarvis

LB Ross Gengler

LB Luna Larson

CB Max Lofy

OL Sean Timmis

LB Aidan Vaughn

LB Aaron Witt

LB Jake Chaney

OL Jake Renfro

WR Chris Brooks Jr.

Non-contact jerseys: WR Grady O'Neill, CB A'Khoury Lyde and S Travian Blaylock

Will Pauling and Jack Pugh appear to be the big winners from week one

Tuesday morning marked the first practice of Week 2 and we saw the first real shake up on the offensive depth chart.

Transfer receiver Will Pauling and third-year tight end Jack Pugh have been recognized before this spring. The two had mixed in with the first team in previous practices, but to start Week 2, Pauling and Pugh saw the most reps with the first team at slot receiver and tight end, respectively.

Pugh’s reps were notable for the versatility he's shown in a small sample size. During the first team period, he lined up all over the formation - whether in the backfield, out wide or as an in-line tight end. His highlight play of the day came on a seam route, where Pugh caught a laser from Mordecai for what would have been 30 or so yards. The tight ends were featured during the first few team periods and Pugh was a big part of that.

Pauling didn’t really have many catches on the day but seems to have impressed the staff. All of his snaps on the day came with the first team.

Tanner Mordecai shows off his ceiling 

