Spring practice report No. 5: A few shake-ups to the first unit
MADISON -- Luke Fickell and the Badgers were back on the field inside the McClain Center on Tuesday morning to start the second week of practices and the process of ironing out details on both sides of the ball.
BadgerBlitz.com was there for the fifth of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other 10 over the next three weeks. Here are a bunch of notes from the session.
REP BREAKDOWN
OFFENSE:
First team:
Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai
Running back: Braelon Allen
Wide receiver: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling and Keontez Lewis
Tight end: Jack Pugh
Offensive line (from left to right): Jack Nelson, Michael Furtney, Tanor Bortolini, Trey Wedig, Riley Mahlman
Second team:
Quarterback: Braedyn Locke
Running back: Chez Mellusi
Wide Receiver: Skyler Bell, CJ Williams, Quincy Burroughs, Tommy McIntosh
Tight end: Jack Eschenbach
Offensive line: Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Joe Huber, JP Benzschawel, Dylan Barrett
*Cade Yacamelli, Zach Gloudeman and Grover Bortolotti rotated as the third back.
DEFENSE: (Alternated between a 2-4-5 and 3-3-5 on Tuesday)
First team:
Defensive line: Rodas Johnson, James Thompson
Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner
Outside linebacker: T.J. Bollers, Darryl Peterson
Cornerback: Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman
Safety: Travian Blaylock, Hunter Wohler
Second team:
Defensive line: , Gio Paez, Cade McDonald
Inside linebacker: Tatum Grass, Bryan Sanborn
Outside linebacker: Spencer Lytle, Jordan Mayer
Cornerback: Avyonne Jones, Jace Arnold, Jonas Duclona and Amaun Williams
Safety: Austin Brown, Kamo'i Latu
*Third-team defensive line included Curt Neal and Tommy Brunner.
Special teams:
Punter: Jack Van Dyke, Gavin Meyers
Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling
Field Goal: Nathanial Vakos, Nate Van Zelst, Gavin Lahm, Vito Calvaruso
Kickoff specialist: Vito Calvaruso, Gavin Lahm
Kickoff returners: Chimere Dike, Quincy Burroughs, Will Pauling, Vinny Anthony
Expected to be out or very limited during the spring, per Wisconsin
DL Darian Varner
QB Cole Lacrue
TE Clay Cundiff
TE Cole Dakovich
TE Cam Large
WR Bryson Green
DE Mike Jarvis
LB Ross Gengler
LB Luna Larson
CB Max Lofy
OL Sean Timmis
LB Aidan Vaughn
LB Aaron Witt
LB Jake Chaney
OL Jake Renfro
WR Chris Brooks Jr.
Non-contact jerseys: WR Grady O'Neill, CB A'Khoury Lyde and S Travian Blaylock
Will Pauling and Jack Pugh appear to be the big winners from week one
Tuesday morning marked the first practice of Week 2 and we saw the first real shake up on the offensive depth chart.
Transfer receiver Will Pauling and third-year tight end Jack Pugh have been recognized before this spring. The two had mixed in with the first team in previous practices, but to start Week 2, Pauling and Pugh saw the most reps with the first team at slot receiver and tight end, respectively.
Pugh’s reps were notable for the versatility he's shown in a small sample size. During the first team period, he lined up all over the formation - whether in the backfield, out wide or as an in-line tight end. His highlight play of the day came on a seam route, where Pugh caught a laser from Mordecai for what would have been 30 or so yards. The tight ends were featured during the first few team periods and Pugh was a big part of that.
Pauling didn’t really have many catches on the day but seems to have impressed the staff. All of his snaps on the day came with the first team.
Tanner Mordecai shows off his ceiling
