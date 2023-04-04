BadgerBlitz.com was there for the fifth of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other 10 over the next three weeks. Here are a bunch of notes from the session.

MADISON -- Luke Fickell and the Badgers were back on the field inside the McClain Center on Tuesday morning to start the second week of practices and the process of ironing out details on both sides of the ball.

Tuesday morning marked the first practice of Week 2 and we saw the first real shake up on the offensive depth chart.

Transfer receiver Will Pauling and third-year tight end Jack Pugh have been recognized before this spring. The two had mixed in with the first team in previous practices, but to start Week 2, Pauling and Pugh saw the most reps with the first team at slot receiver and tight end, respectively.

Pugh’s reps were notable for the versatility he's shown in a small sample size. During the first team period, he lined up all over the formation - whether in the backfield, out wide or as an in-line tight end. His highlight play of the day came on a seam route, where Pugh caught a laser from Mordecai for what would have been 30 or so yards. The tight ends were featured during the first few team periods and Pugh was a big part of that.

Pauling didn’t really have many catches on the day but seems to have impressed the staff. All of his snaps on the day came with the first team.