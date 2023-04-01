BadgerBlitz.com was there for the fourth of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other 11 over the next five weeks. Here are a bunch of notes from the session.

MADISON -- Luke Fickell and the Badgers were back on the field inside the McClain Center on Saturday morning and the tempo, pace and big plays on offense highlighted the day.

OFFENSE:

First team:

Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai

Running back: Chez Mellusi

Wide receiver: Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell and Keontez Lewis

Tight end: Hayden Rucci

Offensive line (from left to right): Jack Nelson, Michael Furtney, Tanor Bortolini, Trey Wedig, Riley Mahlman

Second team:

Quarterback: Braedyn Locke

Running back: Cade Yacamelli

Wide Receiver: Will Pauling, CJ Williams, Quincy Burroughs, Tommy McIntosh, and Chris Brooks Jr.

Tight end: Jack Eschenbach

Offensive line: Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Joe Huber, JP Benzschawel, Dylan Barrett

Note: Markus Allen and Vinny Anthony were mixing in with the second and third team.

*CJ Williams and Will Pauling mixed in a number of times with the first team.

*Zach Gloudeman and Grover Bortolotti rotated as the third back.

DEFENSE: (Alternated between a 2-4-5 and 3-3-5 on Saturday)

First team:

Defensive line: Rodas Johnson, James Thompson

Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner

Outside linebacker: C.J. Goetz, Darryl Peterson

Cornerback: Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman

Safety: Travian Blaylock, Hunter Wohler

Second team:

Defensive line: , Gio Paez, Cade McDonald

Inside linebacker: Tatum Grass, Bryan Sanborn

Outside linebacker: Jeff Pietrowski, Kaden Johnson

Cornerback: Jace Arnold, Jason Maitre and Amaun Williams

Safety: Austin Brown, Kamo'i Latu

*Jonas Duclona and A'Khoury Lyde also saw some reps at cornerback.

*Preston Zachman and Owen Arnett ran with the third team at safety, as well as Braeydn Moore.

*Third-team defensive line included Curt Neal and Tommy Brunner.

Special teams:

Punter: Jack Van Dyke, Gavin Meyers

Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling

Field Goal: Nathanial Vakos, Nate Van Zelst, Gavin Lahm, Vito Calvaruso

*The team went through full field goal work for the first time today.