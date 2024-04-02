BadgerBlitz.com was on the scene for the second of 15 practices, and will be in attendance throughout the duration of spring. Here are some notes from the session.

MADISON -- Luke Fickell and the Badgers returned to the field inside the McClain Center on Tuesday morning following a week of spring break to begin the first full week of camp practice.

It was a practice lacking in eye-popping offensive plays, mostly due to the success of the front seven (more on that later).

Yet there were a few running backs who found a way to make an impact.

With three returning players who earned significant playing time last season in Chez Mellusi, Jackson Acker and Cade Yacamelli, a transfer addition in Tawee Walker, and an early-enrollee freshman in Gideon Ituka, the running back room is perhaps the most competitive of any offensive group.

Mellusi seems to have mostly returned to form, but the team still seems hesitant to overwork him.

Walker continued to look like the most athletic player on the whole offense. He’s twitchy and runs with more intensity and vigor than most running backs on the roster.

Yacamelli broke off a few big runs, looking quicker on his feet than he did last season. He’s seemingly bumped up his intensity, too. The biggest scuffle of the day involved him and transfer linebacker Tackett Curtis.

The quarterbacks, ultimately, looked just okay.

Presumptive starter Tyler Van Dyke made some solid passes and can throw a very catchable ball, but didn’t do anything breathtaking.

Braedyn Locke got a lot of action but left a lot to be desired, even struggling with accuracy at times.

Yet while Nick Evers essentially split third-team reps with Mabrey Mettauer, the redshirt sophomore is still the most athletic quarterback by a decent margin and is even looking more consistent with his throwing.

If these practices are to be looked at as anything resembling an actual game, then the offense looked mostly overpowered.