Spring Practice Report No. 2: Explosive offense captures attention

BadgerBlitz.com had boots on the ground inside the McClain Center and will be in attendance for the duration of spring.

MADISON — The dreary months of winter have come and gone and so has a significant portion of the offseason. Wisconsin football and its influx of new players remained inside Saturday for the second of 15 spring practices.

Jeff Grimes’ offensive system isn’t merely a run-oriented attack. That was apparent Saturday as the Badgers' quarterbacks and pass catchers connected on several deep balls for touchdowns during 1-on-1s and 11-on-11.

Wide outs Eugene Hilton and Jayden Ballard were at the center of these plays, each tallying two scores. Ballard beat Nyzier Fourqurean on back-to-back 1-on-1 reps, the first of which was a deep ball that Danny O’Neil dropped into a bucket. Ballard celebrated the play by spiking the football and mean-mugging the padded wall inside the McClain Center.

His second score came on a deep post. He gained a step on Jay Harper, and Billy Edwards Jr. hit him in stride in the end zone. Ballard then tossed the football about 30 feet into the air and let out a scream, which warranted a flag from the practice officials for excessive celebration.

Hilton connected with freshman QB Carter Smith for a deep touchdown over the middle, then caught a tight-window slant from Smith and accelerated upfield untouched. However, Hilton’s best play didn’t result in a touchdown. The true freshman rose up and mossed a defender on the sidelines, getting his feet inbounds to complete the impressive catch. Smith flashed again later in practice, hitting Davion Thomas-Kumpula on a rope 20 to 30 yards downfield while on the run.

Overall, Edwards, O’Neil and Smith put on a show with the deep ball. But it wasn’t just the passing game that thrived Saturday. Dilin Jones, Darrion Dupree and Cade Yacamelli had plenty of room to run up the middle, while Edwards and O’Neil were kept safe in the pocket.

It’s worth noting sixth-year lineman Kerry Kodanko got an extended look at right guard, considering JP Benzschawel operated with the presumed starters during practice No. 1.