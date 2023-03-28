BadgerBlitz.com was there for the second of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other 13 over the next five weeks. Here are some notes from the session.

Madison, Wis. -- Luke Fickell and the Badgers were back on the field inside the McClain Center Tuesday morning. After going through Saturday's practice in two hours and 12 minutes, the team was even more efficient today, getting through their allotted reps in about one hour and 45 minutes.

OFFENSE:

First team:

Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai

Running back: Braelon Allen

Wide receiver: Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell and Keontez Lewis

Tight end: Hayden Rucci

Offensive line (from left to right): Jack Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Jake Renfro, Michael Furtney, Riley Mahlman

Second team:

Quarterback: Braedyn Locke

Running back: Chez Mellusi

Wide Receiver: Will Pauling, CJ Williams, Quincy Burroughs and Chris Brooks Jr.

Tight end: Jack Eschenbach

Offensive line: Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Joe Huber, JP Benzschawel, Trey Wedig

Note: Markus Allen and Vinny Anthony were mixing in with the second and third team.

*Nick Evers and Myles Burkett was working as the third-team quarterback

*Disclaimer that is just the second practice, but Evers didn't see many reps in 11-on-11 of practice.

*Cade Yacamelli, Jackson Acker and Grover Bortolotti generally mixed in as the third back with Zach Gloudeman and Julius Davis seeing a handful of reps as well.

DEFENSE: (Alternated between a 2-4-5 and 3-3-5 on Tuesday )

First team:

Defensive line: Rodas Johnson, Isaiah Mullens

Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner

Outside linebacker: C.J. Goetz, Darryl Peterson

Cornerback: Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman

Safety: Travian Blaylock, Hunter Wohler

Second team:

Defensive line: James Thompson, Gio Paez

Outside linebacker: Tatum Grass, Jake Chaney

Outside linebacker: Jeff Pietrowski, Kaden Johnson

Cornerback: Jace Arnold, Jason Maitre and Amaun Williams

Safety: Austin Brown, Kamo'i Latu

*Bryan Sanborn and Spencer Lytle were next up at inside linebacker.

*Jonas Duclona and A'Khoury Lyde also saw some reps at cornerback.

*Preston Zachman and Owen Arnett ran with the third team at safety, as well as Braeydn Moore.

*Third-team defensive line included Cade McDonald, Curt Neal and Tommy Brunner.

Special teams:

Punter: Jack Van Dyke, Gavin Meyers

Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling

Note: The team has yet to go through full team field goal work.