Spring practice report No. 2: Defense controls second practice
Madison, Wis. -- Luke Fickell and the Badgers were back on the field inside the McClain Center Tuesday morning. After going through Saturday's practice in two hours and 12 minutes, the team was even more efficient today, getting through their allotted reps in about one hour and 45 minutes.
BadgerBlitz.com was there for the second of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other 13 over the next five weeks. Here are some notes from the session.
REP BREAKDOWN
OFFENSE:
First team:
Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai
Running back: Braelon Allen
Wide receiver: Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell and Keontez Lewis
Tight end: Hayden Rucci
Offensive line (from left to right): Jack Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Jake Renfro, Michael Furtney, Riley Mahlman
Second team:
Quarterback: Braedyn Locke
Running back: Chez Mellusi
Wide Receiver: Will Pauling, CJ Williams, Quincy Burroughs and Chris Brooks Jr.
Tight end: Jack Eschenbach
Offensive line: Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Joe Huber, JP Benzschawel, Trey Wedig
Note: Markus Allen and Vinny Anthony were mixing in with the second and third team.
*Nick Evers and Myles Burkett was working as the third-team quarterback
*Disclaimer that is just the second practice, but Evers didn't see many reps in 11-on-11 of practice.
*Cade Yacamelli, Jackson Acker and Grover Bortolotti generally mixed in as the third back with Zach Gloudeman and Julius Davis seeing a handful of reps as well.
DEFENSE: (Alternated between a 2-4-5 and 3-3-5 on Tuesday )
First team:
Defensive line: Rodas Johnson, Isaiah Mullens
Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner
Outside linebacker: C.J. Goetz, Darryl Peterson
Cornerback: Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman
Safety: Travian Blaylock, Hunter Wohler
Second team:
Defensive line: James Thompson, Gio Paez
Outside linebacker: Tatum Grass, Jake Chaney
Outside linebacker: Jeff Pietrowski, Kaden Johnson
Cornerback: Jace Arnold, Jason Maitre and Amaun Williams
Safety: Austin Brown, Kamo'i Latu
*Bryan Sanborn and Spencer Lytle were next up at inside linebacker.
*Jonas Duclona and A'Khoury Lyde also saw some reps at cornerback.
*Preston Zachman and Owen Arnett ran with the third team at safety, as well as Braeydn Moore.
*Third-team defensive line included Cade McDonald, Curt Neal and Tommy Brunner.
Special teams:
Punter: Jack Van Dyke, Gavin Meyers
Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling
Note: The team has yet to go through full team field goal work.
Expected to be out or very limited during the spring, per Wisconsin
DL Darian Varner
QB Cole Lacrue
TE Clay Cundiff
TE Cole Dakovich
TE Cam Large
WR Bryson Green
DE Mike Jarvis
LB Ross Gengler
LB Luna Larson
CB Max Lofy
OL Sean Timmis
LB Aidan Vaughn
LB Aaron Witt
Non-contact jerseys: OLB Marty Strey, CB A'Khoury Lyde and S Travian Blaylock
A few changes to the rep breakdown made
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news