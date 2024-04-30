BadgerBlitz.com was on the scene for the 14th of 15 practices, and will be in attendance throughout the duration of spring. Here are some notes from Tuesday's session.

MADISON -- Luke Fickell and the Badgers had their penultimate practice of the spring on Tuesday morning inside the McClain Center. Most of the position hierarchies are beginning to look more solidified, which is allowing the coaching staff to explore the roster's versatility.

None of the quarterbacks considerably stood out on Tuesday. As of right now, it seems like the starting job is Tyler Van Dyke’s to lose. Braedyn Locke simply isn’t doing enough to make up for the disparity in talent and big-play ability.

Chez Mellusi looks closer and closer to 100% every practice, although he still has a ways to go before matching the speed of his pre-injury self.

Through the first four weeks of last season, reps were split pretty evenly between Mellusi and Braelon Allen. I’d expect the same strategy with him and Tawee Walker, who has been one of the standouts of spring camp.

The receiver room has looked fluid since the beginning of spring, mostly based on the sheer amount of depth, although we’re beginning to see a hierarchy form.

Will Pauling and Trech Kekahuna will get plenty of work in the slot, as they have all spring. But the perimeter is where some of the confusion lies. Vinny Anthony and Bryson Green have looked like the best outside receivers, followed by C.J. Williams and Quincy Burroughs.

Yet Kyan Berry-Johnson and Haakon Anderson have stayed in the rotation, with Berry-Johnson making multiple impressive plays in 11-on-11s on Tuesday. He may have some of the best hands in the receiver room.

Inversely, the tight end rotation seems to be the most decided of any offensive position group, partially due to the lack of depth.

Tucker Ashcraft is far-and-away the best on the team, and is looking like a much better athlete than he did last season when he was fresh out of high school.

Behind him, Jackson McGohan and Riley Nowakowski seem to fit opposite roles. McGohan is essentially just a big receiver based on his supreme athleticism and blocking struggles so far, while Nowakowski is easily the best blocking tight end on the roster.