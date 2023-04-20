BadgerBlitz.com was there for the 12th of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other four over the next two weeks. Here are notes from the session.

MADISON -- Luke Fickell brought his team back outside after going indoors this past Tuesday. Thursday morning marked the shortest practice of the spring so far with the team going through a heavy amount of scrimmaging during the roughly hour and a half of practice.

* '/' is meant to indicate the two players saw an equal amount of reps with the team they are with.

For the first three weeks of practice, what really stood out about the top signal callers was an ability to avoid poor decisions or trying to force throws. That was far from the case today.

Senior quarterback Tanner Mordecai wasn't able to pick himself up on Thursday morning after going through a tough Tuesday practice. Back outside on the Camp Randall Field, Mordecai wasn't nearly as accurate as he's been for most of camp and had three interceptions on the day.





Aside from what was a good day for backup Braedyn Locke, he got a throw away after what was a poor snap that threw off the timing. The window was never there and safety Preston Zachman stepped in front of a throw intended for tight end Jack Eschenbach and returned it for what would have been a touchdown.

Mordecai got off to a rough day right away. On the first play of team period about 10 or 15 minutes into practice, Ricardo Hallman stepped in front of a pass and would have easily had a pick-six. During a red zone period, he flushed out to his left and tried to squeeze a throw in to what had been an open Chimere Dike. The late throw resulted in an easy slide over and interception for Hallman.

The third-year corner would get Mordecai again later in the day in a similar situation. During a move the ball period with the line of scrimmage at about the 40-yard line, Mordecai was forced out of the pocket and moved to his right. Instead of throwing it away, he lobbed it up without a receiver in the area which led to an easy pick for Hallman.

Dike's sure-handed ability to came through as the inaccurate day made for some throws his way from all over the place.

"There's a lot of things that we'll be able to hammer out from this," Fickell said after the practice. "Hopefully you won't see it on Saturday on what the points differentiate when you commit a turnover in the red zone because it's astronomical. But it's not just the points, it's an incredible momentum shift that for one side, it's unbelievable and for the other, it's so deflating."