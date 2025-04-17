Spring Practice Report No. 12: DBs Shine in Spring Showcase Tune-Up

BadgerBlitz.com had boots on the ground at the McClain Center and will be in attendance for the remainder of the Badgers' 15 spring practices.

MADISON — The dreary months of winter have come and gone, and so has a significant portion of the offseason. Wisconsin’s football team took to Camp Randall on Thursday for its final practice before the Spring Showcase.

There have been some bad practices from the offense this spring. This was probably its worst.

The passing game never found a rhythm, with dropped passes, missed throws and bad decisions plaguing the offense. To be fair, it was cold and windy for most of the practice, but it wasn’t anything worse than what the team will see this fall.

Billy Edwards threw four interceptions – two of which were tipped – and missed Jayden Ballard on a pair of deep balls. Danny O’Neil and Milos Spasojevic also threw an interception on the day.

And while the wide receivers largely struggled to get separation, the offensive line didn’t provide much resistance. Leyton Nelson had a few poor reps at left tackle, and John Clifford dealt with inconsistency. Kerry Kodanko and Emerson Mandell also had an up-and-down day.

When looking at positives, four plays stand out. Eugene Hilton participated in three of the four -- two as a receiver and one as a blocker. Hilton made a pair of leaping catches downfield, which, according to my eyes, were the two longest passes of practice.

Hilton laid down an excellent block on an outside run by Cade Yacamelli that went for around 20 yards. Yacamelli and Dilin Jones saw most of the rushing work with the first team, while Gideon Ituka mixed in on occasion, and Darrion Dupree continued to work off to the side.

Jackson Acker accounted for the fourth standout play, catching a screen pass over the middle and taking it for a big gain. Acker continues to shine in his Swiss Army knife offensive role.