Spring practice report No. 11: More shake ups made to the rotations
MADISON -- Luke Fickell and his team were back inside for practice inside the McClain Center after what was beautiful week of weather in Madison.
Now in Week 4 of spring practices, defensive coordinator Mike Tressel has been able to work with most of his group at full strength. On the other side of the ball, offensive coordinator Phil Longo started to mix things up, which has allowed athletes to make plays throughout the spring.
BadgerBlitz.com was there for the 11th of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other four over the next two weeks. Here are notes from the session.
REP BREAKDOWN
OFFENSE:
First team:
Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai
Running back: Braelon Allen/Chez Mellusi
Wide receiver: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling and CJ Williams
Tight end: Jack Eschenbach/Riley Nowakowski
Offensive line (from left to right): Jack Nelson, Joe Huber, Tanor Bortolini, Michael Furtney, Riley Mahlman
Second team:
Quarterback: Braedyn Locke
Running back: Grover Bortolotti/Jackson Acker
Wide Receiver: Skyler Bell, Keontez Lewis and Vinny Anthony
Tight end: Jack Pugh/Hayden Rucci
Offensive line: Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Dylan Barrett, JP Benzschawel, Trey Wedig
*Zach Gloudeman and Cade Yacamelli rotated as the third back
*Braelon Allen is OK but didn't see a ton of work in full team periods. The same goes for H. Rucci. He appears to be fine but didn't see many reps in scrimmage work.
*Huber and Barrett split time as the second team center.
DEFENSE: Were often in a Dollar look Tuesday with six defensive backs (2-3-6)
First team:
Defensive line: James Thompson and Isaiah Mullens
Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner
Outside linebacker: CJ Goetz/T.J. Bollers
Cornerback: Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman
Safety: Kamo'i Latu, Hunter Wohler, Travian Blaylock
Second team:
Defensive line: Gio Paez, Isaiah Mullens, and Curt Neal
Inside linebacker: Tatum Grass, Jake Chaney
Outside linebacker: Darryl Peterson, Jeff Pietrowski
Cornerback: Avyonne Jones, Jace Arnold, Jonas Duclona and Amaun Williams
Safety: Austin Brown, Owen Arnett
*Inside linebacker Bryan Sanborn and outside linebacker Marty Strey were consistently disrupting plays with the third team.
*'/' is meant to indicate the two players saw an equal amount of reps with the team they are with. With the dollar look, there is just one outside linebacker and he is lined up on the defensive line.
Special teams:
Punter: Jack Van Dyke, Gavin Meyers
Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling
Field Goal: Nathanial Vakos, Nate Van Zelst, Gavin Lahm, Vito Calvaruso
Kickoff specialist: Vito Calvaruso, Gavin Lahm
Kickoff returners: Chimere Dike, Quincy Burroughs, Will Pauling, Vinny Anthony
Expected to be out or very limited during the spring, per Wisconsin
DL Darian Varner
QB Cole Lacrue
TE Cole Dakovich
TE Cam Large
WR Bryson Green
DE Mike Jarvis
LB Ross Gengler
LB Luna Larson
CB Max Lofy
OL Sean Timmis
LB Aidan Vaughn
LB Aaron Witt
OL Jake Renfro
WR Chris Brooks Jr.
Non-contact jerseys: RB Jackson Acker, S Preston Zachman, S Travian Blaylock
Transfers on defense and true freshman Jonas Duclona stand out
While Fickell and his defensive staff have yet to have a healthy Darian Varner, his transfer teammates on that side of the ball have been able to showcase what they can add to their respective position groups.
Easily one of the stars of Tuesday's practice, cornerback Jason Maitre, who has been working with the first team in the slot all spring, tacked on another good day to what's been a really nice spring for the sixth-year cornerback. Dropping an interception, Maitre couldn't top off his day with a turnover. Along with the near pick, he had a pair of pass breakups and was a willing tackler in the run game, which is more of what he's shown all spring. With the departure of three transfer senior corners, the Badgers seem to have found another solid contributor in the secondary through the transfer portal.
Back at full capacity after taking part in practice in a yellow jersey recently, outside linebacker Jeff Pietrowski started to show just how disruptive he can be. Pietrowski was tough to block all morning. His highlight came when he quickly got by right tackle Riley Mahlman for what would have been a sack of Tanner Mordecai.
Jonas Duclona's play with the second team along the outside has to be brought after yet another good day. Just three months into his time on campus as a Badger, `he's been sticky in coverage and was consistently in good position today. Running stride for stride with Keontez Lewis, he was able to perfectly bat a pass down in the end zone.
A couple shuffles made at receiver and health on defense gives a glimpse into the potential of the unit
