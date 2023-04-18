MADISON -- Luke Fickell and his team were back inside for practice inside the McClain Center after what was beautiful week of weather in Madison. Now in Week 4 of spring practices, defensive coordinator Mike Tressel has been able to work with most of his group at full strength. On the other side of the ball, offensive coordinator Phil Longo started to mix things up, which has allowed athletes to make plays throughout the spring. BadgerBlitz.com was there for the 11th of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other four over the next two weeks. Here are notes from the session.

REP BREAKDOWN

Wisconsin outside linebacker C.J. Goetz (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

OFFENSE: First team: Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai Running back: Braelon Allen/Chez Mellusi Wide receiver: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling and CJ Williams Tight end: Jack Eschenbach/Riley Nowakowski Offensive line (from left to right): Jack Nelson, Joe Huber, Tanor Bortolini, Michael Furtney, Riley Mahlman Second team: Quarterback: Braedyn Locke Running back: Grover Bortolotti/Jackson Acker Wide Receiver: Skyler Bell, Keontez Lewis and Vinny Anthony Tight end: Jack Pugh/Hayden Rucci Offensive line: Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Dylan Barrett, JP Benzschawel, Trey Wedig *Zach Gloudeman and Cade Yacamelli rotated as the third back *Braelon Allen is OK but didn't see a ton of work in full team periods. The same goes for H. Rucci. He appears to be fine but didn't see many reps in scrimmage work. *Huber and Barrett split time as the second team center. DEFENSE: Were often in a Dollar look Tuesday with six defensive backs (2-3-6) First team: Defensive line: James Thompson and Isaiah Mullens Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner Outside linebacker: CJ Goetz/T.J. Bollers Cornerback: Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman Safety: Kamo'i Latu, Hunter Wohler, Travian Blaylock Second team: Defensive line: Gio Paez, Isaiah Mullens, and Curt Neal Inside linebacker: Tatum Grass, Jake Chaney Outside linebacker: Darryl Peterson, Jeff Pietrowski Cornerback: Avyonne Jones, Jace Arnold, Jonas Duclona and Amaun Williams Safety: Austin Brown, Owen Arnett *Inside linebacker Bryan Sanborn and outside linebacker Marty Strey were consistently disrupting plays with the third team. *'/' is meant to indicate the two players saw an equal amount of reps with the team they are with. With the dollar look, there is just one outside linebacker and he is lined up on the defensive line. Special teams: Punter: Jack Van Dyke, Gavin Meyers Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling Field Goal: Nathanial Vakos, Nate Van Zelst, Gavin Lahm, Vito Calvaruso Kickoff specialist: Vito Calvaruso, Gavin Lahm Kickoff returners: Chimere Dike, Quincy Burroughs, Will Pauling, Vinny Anthony

Expected to be out or very limited during the spring, per Wisconsin

DL Darian Varner QB Cole Lacrue TE Cole Dakovich TE Cam Large WR Bryson Green DE Mike Jarvis LB Ross Gengler LB Luna Larson CB Max Lofy OL Sean Timmis LB Aidan Vaughn LB Aaron Witt OL Jake Renfro WR Chris Brooks Jr. Non-contact jerseys: RB Jackson Acker, S Preston Zachman, S Travian Blaylock

Transfers on defense and true freshman Jonas Duclona stand out