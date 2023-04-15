Spring practice report No. 10: Badgers go through long, hot practice
MADISON -- Luke Fickell and his team were back outside on Saturday for what turned into a long, tough practice in 75 degree weather. The intensity of the sessions has heated up, resulting in solid back and forth between the offense and defense.
BadgerBlitz.com was there for the 10th of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other five over the next two weeks. Here are notes from the session.
REP BREAKDOWN
OFFENSE:
First team:
Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai
Running back: Braelon Allen
Wide receiver: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling and Keontez Lewis
Tight end: Jack Eschenbach
Offensive line (from left to right): Jack Nelson, Joe Huber, Tanor Bortolini, Michael Furtney, Riley Mahlman
Second team:
Quarterback: Braedyn Locke
Running back: Chez Mellusi
Wide Receiver: Skyler Bell, CJ Williams, Quincy Burroughs, Tommy McIntosh
Tight end: Hayden Rucci
Offensive line: Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Dylan Barrett, JP Benzschawel, Trey Wedig
*Cade Yacamelli, Julius Davis and Grover Bortolotti rotated as the third back.
*CJ Williams and Skyler Bell were consistently mixing in with the first team.
DEFENSE: (Alternated between a 2-4-5 and 3-3-5 on Saturday)
First team:
Defensive line: James Thompson and Isaiah Mullens
Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner
Outside linebacker: T.J. Bollers, Darryl Peterson
Cornerback: Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman
Safety: Kamo'i Latu, Hunter Wohler
Second team:
Defensive line: Gio Paez, Cade McDonald and Curt Neal
Inside linebacker: Tatum Grass, Bryan Sanborn
Outside linebacker: Spencer Lytle, Jordan Mayer
Cornerback: Avyonne Jones, Jace Arnold, Jonas Duclona and Amaun Williams
Safety: Austin Brown, Owen Arnett
*Rodas Johnson was out today with a family matter.
Special teams:
Punter: Jack Van Dyke, Gavin Meyers
Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling
Field Goal: Nathanial Vakos, Nate Van Zelst, Gavin Lahm, Vito Calvaruso
Kickoff specialist: Vito Calvaruso, Gavin Lahm
Kickoff returners: Chimere Dike, Quincy Burroughs, Will Pauling, Vinny Anthony
Expected to be out or very limited during the spring, per Wisconsin
DL Darian Varner
QB Cole Lacrue
TE Cole Dakovich
TE Cam Large
WR Bryson Green
DE Mike Jarvis
LB Ross Gengler
LB Luna Larson
CB Max Lofy
OL Sean Timmis
LB Aidan Vaughn
LB Aaron Witt
OL Jake Renfro
WR Chris Brooks Jr.
Non-contact jerseys: S Preston Zachman and S Travian Blaylock
Austin Brown, Alex Smith and the secondary make it tough
Second-year safety Austin Brown has already put together a nice spring, and he added yet another good practice on Saturday morning. Brown has consistently been around the ball and helped force a turnover today with a perfectly timed hit that knocked the ball in the air and landed in the hands of Jason Maitre for an interception. During run plays, Brown was consistently around the football and he got up the field for a pair of pressures and what would have been sacks.
Wide receiver Keontez Lewis has quickly become a favorite target for Tanner Mordecai. With that, it's turned into a nice battle with senior cornerback Alex Smith. Matched up often with Lewis on Saturday morning, Smith had himself a good day and was often in proper position. With Mordecai lofting it up for Lewis, the veteran cornerback was running with him stride for stride and ultimately broke up the pass.
Early in the practice, cornerback Ricardo Hallman added another nice play to what's been a consistent spring with an interception of Mordecai. Later in the day, early enrollee Jace Arnold took advantage of a miscommunication between Braedyn Locke and CJ Williams to come away with a pick. The takeaway was the first splash play to top what's been an impressive first showing for Arnold.
Depth at receiver stands out yet again
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news