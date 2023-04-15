News More News
football

Spring practice report No. 10: Badgers go through long, hot practice

Raul Vazquez • BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
MADISON -- Luke Fickell and his team were back outside on Saturday for what turned into a long, tough practice in 75 degree weather. The intensity of the sessions has heated up, resulting in solid back and forth between the offense and defense.

BadgerBlitz.com was there for the 10th of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other five over the next two weeks. Here are notes from the session.

REP BREAKDOWN

Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell.
Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

OFFENSE:

First team:

Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai

Running back: Braelon Allen

Wide receiver: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling and Keontez Lewis

Tight end: Jack Eschenbach

Offensive line (from left to right): Jack Nelson, Joe Huber, Tanor Bortolini, Michael Furtney, Riley Mahlman

Second team:

Quarterback: Braedyn Locke

Running back: Chez Mellusi

Wide Receiver: Skyler Bell, CJ Williams, Quincy Burroughs, Tommy McIntosh

Tight end: Hayden Rucci

Offensive line: Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Dylan Barrett, JP Benzschawel, Trey Wedig

*Cade Yacamelli, Julius Davis and Grover Bortolotti rotated as the third back.

*CJ Williams and Skyler Bell were consistently mixing in with the first team.

DEFENSE: (Alternated between a 2-4-5 and 3-3-5 on Saturday)

First team:

Defensive line: James Thompson and Isaiah Mullens

Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner

Outside linebacker: T.J. Bollers, Darryl Peterson

Cornerback: Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman

Safety: Kamo'i Latu, Hunter Wohler

Second team:

Defensive line: Gio Paez, Cade McDonald and Curt Neal

Inside linebacker: Tatum Grass, Bryan Sanborn

Outside linebacker: Spencer Lytle, Jordan Mayer

Cornerback: Avyonne Jones, Jace Arnold, Jonas Duclona and Amaun Williams

Safety: Austin Brown, Owen Arnett

*Rodas Johnson was out today with a family matter.

Special teams:

Punter: Jack Van Dyke, Gavin Meyers

Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling

Field Goal: Nathanial Vakos, Nate Van Zelst, Gavin Lahm, Vito Calvaruso

Kickoff specialist: Vito Calvaruso, Gavin Lahm

Kickoff returners: Chimere Dike, Quincy Burroughs, Will Pauling, Vinny Anthony

Expected to be out or very limited during the spring, per Wisconsin

DL Darian Varner

QB Cole Lacrue

TE Cole Dakovich

TE Cam Large

WR Bryson Green

DE Mike Jarvis

LB Ross Gengler

LB Luna Larson

CB Max Lofy

OL Sean Timmis

LB Aidan Vaughn

LB Aaron Witt

OL Jake Renfro

WR Chris Brooks Jr.

Non-contact jerseys: S Preston Zachman and S Travian Blaylock

Austin Brown, Alex Smith and the secondary make it tough 

Second-year safety Austin Brown has already put together a nice spring, and he added yet another good practice on Saturday morning. Brown has consistently been around the ball and helped force a turnover today with a perfectly timed hit that knocked the ball in the air and landed in the hands of Jason Maitre for an interception. During run plays, Brown was consistently around the football and he got up the field for a pair of pressures and what would have been sacks.

Wide receiver Keontez Lewis has quickly become a favorite target for Tanner Mordecai. With that, it's turned into a nice battle with senior cornerback Alex Smith. Matched up often with Lewis on Saturday morning, Smith had himself a good day and was often in proper position. With Mordecai lofting it up for Lewis, the veteran cornerback was running with him stride for stride and ultimately broke up the pass.

Early in the practice, cornerback Ricardo Hallman added another nice play to what's been a consistent spring with an interception of Mordecai. Later in the day, early enrollee Jace Arnold took advantage of a miscommunication between Braedyn Locke and CJ Williams to come away with a pick. The takeaway was the first splash play to top what's been an impressive first showing for Arnold.

Depth at receiver stands out yet again

{{ article.author_name }}