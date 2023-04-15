MADISON -- Luke Fickell and his team were back outside on Saturday for what turned into a long, tough practice in 75 degree weather. The intensity of the sessions has heated up, resulting in solid back and forth between the offense and defense. BadgerBlitz.com was there for the 10th of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other five over the next two weeks. Here are notes from the session.

REP BREAKDOWN

Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

OFFENSE: First team: Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai Running back: Braelon Allen Wide receiver: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling and Keontez Lewis Tight end: Jack Eschenbach Offensive line (from left to right): Jack Nelson, Joe Huber, Tanor Bortolini, Michael Furtney, Riley Mahlman Second team: Quarterback: Braedyn Locke Running back: Chez Mellusi Wide Receiver: Skyler Bell, CJ Williams, Quincy Burroughs, Tommy McIntosh Tight end: Hayden Rucci Offensive line: Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Dylan Barrett, JP Benzschawel, Trey Wedig *Cade Yacamelli, Julius Davis and Grover Bortolotti rotated as the third back. *CJ Williams and Skyler Bell were consistently mixing in with the first team. DEFENSE: (Alternated between a 2-4-5 and 3-3-5 on Saturday) First team: Defensive line: James Thompson and Isaiah Mullens Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner Outside linebacker: T.J. Bollers, Darryl Peterson Cornerback: Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman Safety: Kamo'i Latu, Hunter Wohler Second team: Defensive line: Gio Paez, Cade McDonald and Curt Neal Inside linebacker: Tatum Grass, Bryan Sanborn Outside linebacker: Spencer Lytle, Jordan Mayer Cornerback: Avyonne Jones, Jace Arnold, Jonas Duclona and Amaun Williams Safety: Austin Brown, Owen Arnett *Rodas Johnson was out today with a family matter. Special teams: Punter: Jack Van Dyke, Gavin Meyers Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling Field Goal: Nathanial Vakos, Nate Van Zelst, Gavin Lahm, Vito Calvaruso Kickoff specialist: Vito Calvaruso, Gavin Lahm Kickoff returners: Chimere Dike, Quincy Burroughs, Will Pauling, Vinny Anthony

Expected to be out or very limited during the spring, per Wisconsin

DL Darian Varner QB Cole Lacrue TE Cole Dakovich TE Cam Large WR Bryson Green DE Mike Jarvis LB Ross Gengler LB Luna Larson CB Max Lofy OL Sean Timmis LB Aidan Vaughn LB Aaron Witt OL Jake Renfro WR Chris Brooks Jr. Non-contact jerseys: S Preston Zachman and S Travian Blaylock

Austin Brown, Alex Smith and the secondary make it tough