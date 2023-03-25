Spring practice report No. 1: Luke Fickell era underway at Wisconsin
Madison, Wis. -- Luke Fickell described the two-hour, 12-minute session inside the McClain Center as Christmas for his staff. After all, Monday will mark the four-month anniversary of Fickell being hired to lead the Badgers, and the Saturday session was the first time the staff truly got to lead the group through a practice.
BadgerBlitz.com was there for the first of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other 14 over the next five weeks. Here are some notes from the first session under Fickell's guidance.
REP BREAKDOWN
OFFENSE:
First team:
Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai
Running back: Braelon Allen
Wide receiver: Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell and Keontez Lewis
Tight end: Hayden Rucci
Offensive line (from left to right): Jack Nelson, Michael Furtney, Jake Renfro, Tanor Bortolini, Riley Mahlman
Second team:
Quarterback: Braedyn Locke
Running back: Chez Mellusi
Wide Receiver: Will Pauling, CJ Williams and Chris Brooks Jr.
Tight end: Jack Eschenbach
Offensive line: Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Dylan Barrett, Joe Huber, Trey Wedig
Note: Markus Allen and Vinny Anthony were mixing in with the second and third team.
*Nick Evers was working as the third-team quarterback
*Cade Yacamelli, Jackson Acker and Grover Bortolotti generally mixed in as the third back with Zach Gloudeman and Julius Davis seeing a handful of reps as well.
DEFENSE: (Often in a 2-4-5 look on Saturday)
First team:
Defensive line: Rodas Johnson, Isaiah Mullens
Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner
Outside linebacker: C.J. Goetz, Darryl Peterson
Cornerback: Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman
Safety: Travian Blaylock, Hunter Wohler
Second team:
Defensive line: James Thompson, Gio Paez
Outside linebacker: Tatum Grass, Jake Chaney
Outside linebacker: Jeff Pietrowski, Kaden Johnson
Cornerback: Jace Arnold, Jason Maitre and Amaun Williams
Safety: Austin Brown, Kamo'i Latu
*Bryan Sanborn and Spencer Lytle were next up at inside linebacker.
*Jonas Duclona and A'Khoury Lyde also saw some reps at cornerback.
*Preston Zachman and Owen Arnett were ran with the third team at safety, as well as Braeydn Moore.
*Third-team defensive line included Cade McDonald, Curt Neal and Tommy Brunner.
Special teams:
Punter: Jack Van Dyke, Gavin Meyers
Note: The team didn't go through full field goal work today. Just punting.
Expected to be out or very limited during the spring, per Wisconsin
DL Darian Varner
QB Cole Lacrue
TE Clay Cundiff
TE Cole Dakovich
TE Cam Large
WR Bryson Green
DE Mike Jarvis
LB Ross Gengler
LB Luna Larson
CB Max Lofy
OL Sean Timmis
LB Aidan Vaughn
LB Aaron Witt
Non-contact jerseys: OLB Marty Strey, CB A'Khoury Lyde and S Travian Blaylock
Handful of small changes made to the routine
