BadgerBlitz.com was there for the first of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other 14 over the next five weeks. Here are some notes from the first session under Fickell's guidance.

Madison, Wis. -- Luke Fickell described the two-hour, 12-minute session inside the McClain Center as Christmas for his staff. After all, Monday will mark the four-month anniversary of Fickell being hired to lead the Badgers, and the Saturday session was the first time the staff truly got to lead the group through a practice.

OFFENSE:

First team:

Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai

Running back: Braelon Allen

Wide receiver: Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell and Keontez Lewis

Tight end: Hayden Rucci

Offensive line (from left to right): Jack Nelson, Michael Furtney, Jake Renfro, Tanor Bortolini, Riley Mahlman

Second team:

Quarterback: Braedyn Locke

Running back: Chez Mellusi

Wide Receiver: Will Pauling, CJ Williams and Chris Brooks Jr.

Tight end: Jack Eschenbach

Offensive line: Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Dylan Barrett, Joe Huber, Trey Wedig

Note: Markus Allen and Vinny Anthony were mixing in with the second and third team.

*Nick Evers was working as the third-team quarterback

*Cade Yacamelli, Jackson Acker and Grover Bortolotti generally mixed in as the third back with Zach Gloudeman and Julius Davis seeing a handful of reps as well.

DEFENSE: (Often in a 2-4-5 look on Saturday)

First team:

Defensive line: Rodas Johnson, Isaiah Mullens

Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner

Outside linebacker: C.J. Goetz, Darryl Peterson

Cornerback: Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman

Safety: Travian Blaylock, Hunter Wohler

Second team:

Defensive line: James Thompson, Gio Paez

Outside linebacker: Tatum Grass, Jake Chaney

Outside linebacker: Jeff Pietrowski, Kaden Johnson

Cornerback: Jace Arnold, Jason Maitre and Amaun Williams

Safety: Austin Brown, Kamo'i Latu

*Bryan Sanborn and Spencer Lytle were next up at inside linebacker.

*Jonas Duclona and A'Khoury Lyde also saw some reps at cornerback.

*Preston Zachman and Owen Arnett were ran with the third team at safety, as well as Braeydn Moore.

*Third-team defensive line included Cade McDonald, Curt Neal and Tommy Brunner.

Special teams:

Punter: Jack Van Dyke, Gavin Meyers

Note: The team didn't go through full field goal work today. Just punting.