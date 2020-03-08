With spring camp set to kick off Tuesday, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at five early position battles to watch over the next two months and into the summer.

Have to replace: Jonathan Taylor

The post-Jonathan Taylor era begins this spring as Wisconsin looks to fill the void left by one of the best to ever play the position at the college level. Redshirt senior Garrett Groshek returns as the known commodity, but he'll be pushed by redshirt sophomores Nakia Watson, Isaac Guerendo and Brady Schipper, in addition to redshirt freshman Julius Davis, this spring. Remember, highly-touted 2020 signee Jalen Berger won't arrive in Madison until the summer.

Prediction: Ideally, the staff would probably like to keep Groshek in a similar role in which he had the past two seasons - a third-down back who can help in a variety of ways. But it also wouldn't be surprising to see him more often on first and second downs this fall. Watson has a huge off-season ahead of him as he looks to develop patience and confidence with the No. 1 offense. Behind him, the group is unproven yet intriguing, especially with Berger joining the mix in June.