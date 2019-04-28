Spring Camp 3-2-1: What did we learn from Wisconsin's open practices?
The Wisconsin Badgers just wrapped up their 2019 spring camp on Friday and let media members watch eight of their 15 practices this season. BadgerBlitz.com was there to take notes as the Badgers mo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news