Badgers best Clemson for three-star LB Spencer Lytle
From a scholarship list that included well over 40 programs, Spencer Lytle narrowed his focus this summer tp two universities: Wisconsin and Clemson.
And from that final two, the Badgers came out on top for the three-star prospect from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco. Saturday afternoon, the 6-foot-3, 218-pound projected outside linebacker become commit No. 13 for UW in the 2019 class.
Lytle, who recorded 77 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks last fall, took his official visit to Madison the weekend of June 8.
“Coaching staff, stability of the coaching staff, championship caliber program that is close to a National (championship)," Lytle told Rivals.com about his trip to Wisconsin. "Twenty-one winning seasons in the last 22 years and 16 straight bowl games. Routinely puts backers into the league (six in the last four years). Top-notch business school, powerful alumni network and academic support staff. Coach (Bobby) April just came from coaching backers in the league.”
Blessed beyond measure to be able to play this great game at the next level. I am COMMITTED to the University of Wisconsin. #JumpAround #OnWisconsin #Badgers pic.twitter.com/hJ3wDKStdy— Spencer Lytle (@_SpencerLytle_) August 4, 2018