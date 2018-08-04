Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-04 15:02:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Badgers best Clemson for three-star LB Spencer Lytle

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

From a scholarship list that included well over 40 programs, Spencer Lytle narrowed his focus this summer tp two universities: Wisconsin and Clemson.

And from that final two, the Badgers came out on top for the three-star prospect from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco. Saturday afternoon, the 6-foot-3, 218-pound projected outside linebacker become commit No. 13 for UW in the 2019 class.

Vdryyqa3ldp1aago0xeq
Spencer Lytle

Lytle, who recorded 77 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks last fall, took his official visit to Madison the weekend of June 8.

“Coaching staff, stability of the coaching staff, championship caliber program that is close to a National (championship)," Lytle told Rivals.com about his trip to Wisconsin. "Twenty-one winning seasons in the last 22 years and 16 straight bowl games. Routinely puts backers into the league (six in the last four years). Top-notch business school, powerful alumni network and academic support staff. Coach (Bobby) April just came from coaching backers in the league.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}