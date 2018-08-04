From a scholarship list that included well over 40 programs, Spencer Lytle narrowed his focus this summer tp two universities: Wisconsin and Clemson.

And from that final two, the Badgers came out on top for the three-star prospect from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco. Saturday afternoon, the 6-foot-3, 218-pound projected outside linebacker become commit No. 13 for UW in the 2019 class.