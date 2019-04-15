With one of his high school teammates already signed and another committed to play for Wisconsin, 2020 linebacker Lukas Spencer took the next step in his recruitment with the Badgers this weekend during an unofficial visit.

"It was a great visit," Spencer told BadgerBlitz.com. "I met with some coaches and talked about how they want me to keep doing what I’m doing. They are coming out to visit with me soon. This visit was on the same day as the open practice so I had to sit in the stands for majority of the practice because of NCAA open practice rules. Otherwise, it was a great day.

"I talked to my former teammate Blake Wilcox, who is already signed to play there. Otherwise, everyone else I met there, I met for the first time. I also brought Trey Wedig, who is committed there, so it was mainly those two who I knew already."

Spencer is still in the evaluation process with the Badgers and will most likely attend camp in June in order to work live in front of the coaching staff.

"I’m at the point where they are watching me closely but they still need more from me as a linebacker," Spencer said. "They're still getting to know me more.

"I'll most likely camp at Wisconsin. They also wanted me to attend their camp to get looked at more and to see what I can do. They said their camps have lots of coaches there for great exposure."

Air Force recently came in with offer No. 1 for Spencer, who is also in contact with Illinois State, Iowa, Kent State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan, among others.

"The Air Force offer was awesome but unexpected because I haven’t really talked to them before the offer came," Spencer said. "But it was really cool getting Air Force as a first offer. For visits, I have Iowa next week and this summer I am looking to go to Western Michigan and maybe a few others as well.

"Kent State I know is right on the borderline with a potential offer. I’m hoping Michigan State is right around the corner. I took a visit to Michigan State almost a month ago, I believe. They have told me they are really interested in me and are looking to come out to my school this spring. The practice was awesome and I really enjoyed and learned a lot more about Michigan State."

The Badgers currently have six commitments in the 2020 class.