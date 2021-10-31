 Wisconsin Football: PFF's snap counts and official stats from Badgers' win over Iowa
Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Iowa

Wisconsin heads into Rutgers week with a four-game winning streak after its 27-7 victory over No. 9 Iowa on Saturday.

Before turning the page to the Scarlet Knights, BadgerBlitz.com breaks down the initial snap counts reported by Pro Football Focus (PFF) -- for both offense and defense -- along with official stats from a contest that saw UW (5-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) bring back the Heartland Trophy to Madison.

Writer's note: The official stat sheet shows 70 total offensive plays for Wisconsin and 55 for Iowa. PFF, as of Oct. 31, shows 71 total snaps for the Badgers, 57 for the Hawkeyes.

BadgerBlitz.com will adjust numbers if updated by PFF.

Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder
Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)
Quarterback
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays Official Stats

Graham Mertz

23

48

71

11-of-22 104 yds, 1 TD
Running Back/Fullback
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays Stats

Braelon Allen

2

27

29

20 carries, 104 yds

John Chenal

6

37

43

4 carries, 15 yds; 1 reception, 7 yds

Chez Mellusi

9

19

28

19 carries, 48 yds

Brady Schipper

12

2

14

N/A
Wide Receiver
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays Official Stats

Danny Davis III

19

15

34

5 catches, 59 yds

Chimere Dike

17

26

43

1 catch, 22 yds

Jack Dunn

6

20

26

1 catch, 3 yds

Kendric Pryor

19

18

37

N/A
Tight End
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays Official Stats

Jake Ferguson

23

48

71

3 catches, 13 yds, 1 TD

Clay Cundiff

2

13

15

N/A

Jaylan Franklin

0

2

2

N/A

Jack Eschenbach

0

8

8

N/A
Offensive Line
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays

Jack Nelson

23

48

71

Joe Tippmann

23

48

71

Michael Furtney

23

46

69

Tyler Beach

23

46

69

Logan Bruss

23

46

69

Tanor Bortolini

0

7

7

Logan Brown

0

2

2

Cormac Sampson

0

2

2

DEFENSE

Defensive Line
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Matt Henningsen

18

22

40

1 tackle

Keeanu Benton

16

22

38

2 tackles, 1 QBH, 1 fumble recovery

Isaiah Mullens

19

12

31

2 tackles, 0.5 sacks

Bryson Williams

9

11

20

1 tackle

James Thompson Jr.

3

3

6

2 tackles

Rodas Johnson

2

3

5

N/A
Inside Linebackers
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Leo Chenal

21

29

50

9 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 2 TFLs, 1 QBH

Jack Sanborn

14

26

40

7 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1.5 TFLs

Mike Maskalunas

9

8

17

N/A

Tatum Grass

2

5

7

N/A

Jordan Turner

2

0

2

N/A
Outside Linebackers
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Nick Herbig

20

26

46

6 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Noah Burks

19

22

41

3 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFLs

C.J. Goetz

5

12

17

3 tackles, 1 sack

Kaden Johnson

2

4

6

1 tackle

Izayah Green-May

0

4

4

N/A
Cornerbacks
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Caesar Williams

21

29

50

N/A

Faion Hicks

11

29

40

1 tackle, 1 PBU

Dean Engram

6

29

35

1 tackle

Semar Melvin

2

5

7

N/A

Alexander Smith

2

5

7

N/A
Safeties
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Scott Nelson

19

26

45

5 tackles

Collin Wilder

16

21

37

4 tackles, 0.5 TFLs

John Torchio

5

11

16

4 tackles

Travian Blaylock

8

5

13

2 tackles

Hunter Wohler

2

5

7

3 tackles, 1 PBU

