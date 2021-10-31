Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Iowa
Wisconsin heads into Rutgers week with a four-game winning streak after its 27-7 victory over No. 9 Iowa on Saturday.
Before turning the page to the Scarlet Knights, BadgerBlitz.com breaks down the initial snap counts reported by Pro Football Focus (PFF) -- for both offense and defense -- along with official stats from a contest that saw UW (5-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) bring back the Heartland Trophy to Madison.
Writer's note: The official stat sheet shows 70 total offensive plays for Wisconsin and 55 for Iowa. PFF, as of Oct. 31, shows 71 total snaps for the Badgers, 57 for the Hawkeyes.
BadgerBlitz.com will adjust numbers if updated by PFF.
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Graham Mertz
|
23
|
48
|
71
|
11-of-22 104 yds, 1 TD
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|Stats
|
Braelon Allen
|
2
|
27
|
29
|
20 carries, 104 yds
|
John Chenal
|
6
|
37
|
43
|
4 carries, 15 yds; 1 reception, 7 yds
|
Chez Mellusi
|
9
|
19
|
28
|
19 carries, 48 yds
|
Brady Schipper
|
12
|
2
|
14
|
N/A
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Danny Davis III
|
19
|
15
|
34
|
5 catches, 59 yds
|
Chimere Dike
|
17
|
26
|
43
|
1 catch, 22 yds
|
Jack Dunn
|
6
|
20
|
26
|
1 catch, 3 yds
|
Kendric Pryor
|
19
|
18
|
37
|
N/A
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Jake Ferguson
|
23
|
48
|
71
|
3 catches, 13 yds, 1 TD
|
Clay Cundiff
|
2
|
13
|
15
|
N/A
|
Jaylan Franklin
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
N/A
|
Jack Eschenbach
|
0
|
8
|
8
|
N/A
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|
Jack Nelson
|
23
|
48
|
71
|
Joe Tippmann
|
23
|
48
|
71
|
Michael Furtney
|
23
|
46
|
69
|
Tyler Beach
|
23
|
46
|
69
|
Logan Bruss
|
23
|
46
|
69
|
Tanor Bortolini
|
0
|
7
|
7
|
Logan Brown
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
Cormac Sampson
|
0
|
2
|
2
DEFENSE
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Matt Henningsen
|
18
|
22
|
40
|
1 tackle
|
Keeanu Benton
|
16
|
22
|
38
|
2 tackles, 1 QBH, 1 fumble recovery
|
Isaiah Mullens
|
19
|
12
|
31
|
2 tackles, 0.5 sacks
|
Bryson Williams
|
9
|
11
|
20
|
1 tackle
|
James Thompson Jr.
|
3
|
3
|
6
|
2 tackles
|
Rodas Johnson
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
N/A
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Leo Chenal
|
21
|
29
|
50
|
9 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 2 TFLs, 1 QBH
|
Jack Sanborn
|
14
|
26
|
40
|
7 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1.5 TFLs
|
Mike Maskalunas
|
9
|
8
|
17
|
N/A
|
Tatum Grass
|
2
|
5
|
7
|
N/A
|
Jordan Turner
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
N/A
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Nick Herbig
|
20
|
26
|
46
|
6 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble
|
Noah Burks
|
19
|
22
|
41
|
3 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFLs
|
C.J. Goetz
|
5
|
12
|
17
|
3 tackles, 1 sack
|
Kaden Johnson
|
2
|
4
|
6
|
1 tackle
|
Izayah Green-May
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
N/A
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Caesar Williams
|
21
|
29
|
50
|
N/A
|
Faion Hicks
|
11
|
29
|
40
|
1 tackle, 1 PBU
|
Dean Engram
|
6
|
29
|
35
|
1 tackle
|
Semar Melvin
|
2
|
5
|
7
|
N/A
|
Alexander Smith
|
2
|
5
|
7
|
N/A
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Scott Nelson
|
19
|
26
|
45
|
5 tackles
|
Collin Wilder
|
16
|
21
|
37
|
4 tackles, 0.5 TFLs
|
John Torchio
|
5
|
11
|
16
|
4 tackles
|
Travian Blaylock
|
8
|
5
|
13
|
2 tackles
|
Hunter Wohler
|
2
|
5
|
7
|
3 tackles, 1 PBU
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45
*Like us on Facebook