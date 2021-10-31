Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Iowa

Wisconsin heads into Rutgers week with a four-game winning streak after its 27-7 victory over No. 9 Iowa on Saturday.

Before turning the page to the Scarlet Knights, BadgerBlitz.com breaks down the initial snap counts reported by Pro Football Focus (PFF) -- for both offense and defense -- along with official stats from a contest that saw UW (5-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) bring back the Heartland Trophy to Madison.

Writer's note: The official stat sheet shows 70 total offensive plays for Wisconsin and 55 for Iowa. PFF, as of Oct. 31, shows 71 total snaps for the Badgers, 57 for the Hawkeyes.

BadgerBlitz.com will adjust numbers if updated by PFF.