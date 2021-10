Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Illinois

Wisconsin notched its first Big Ten victory of 2021 on Saturday, overwhelming Illinois during a 24-0 win in Champaign.

BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap counts from Pro Football Focus (PFF) regarding both the offense and defense after the one-sided contest, all before UW (2-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) turns its attention to the final non-conference matchup against Army.

Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Oct. 10.

UPDATE: The official stat sheet shows 80 total offensive plays for Wisconsin and 47 for Illinois. Pro Football Focus, as of Oct. 10, shows 80 total snaps for the Badgers, 52 for the Fighting Illini.

BadgerBlitz.com will adjust numbers if updated by PFF.