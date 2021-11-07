Snap count breakdown: Wisconsin's 52-3 win over Rutgers
Wisconsin now sits tied atop the Big Ten West division after its 52-3 win over Rutgers on Saturday. Successful offensive balance emerged on the ground and through the air while Jim Leonhard's defense stuffed yet another opponent. Add on four turnovers created, and the Badgers found a recipe for dominance in Piscataway, N.J.
Before turning the page to the Wildcats of Northwestern, BadgerBlitz.com breaks down the initial snap counts reported by Pro Football Focus (PFF) -- for both offense and defense -- along with official stats from a contest that saw UW (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) become bowl eligible for the 20th straight season.
Writer's note: The official stat sheet shows 70 total offensive plays for Wisconsin and 57 for Rutgers. PFF, as of Nov. 7, shows 74 total snaps for the Badgers, 59 for the Scarlet Knights.
BadgerBlitz.com will adjust numbers if updated by PFF.
OFFENSE
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Graham Mertz
|
18
|
34
|
52
|
11-of-16, 240 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT
|
Chase Wolf
|
4
|
18
|
22
|
2-of-3, 34 yards; 2 rushes, -11 yards
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
John Chenal
|
3
|
22
|
25
|
2 carries, 2 yards; 1 reception, 1 yard, 1 TD
|
Braelon Allen
|
5
|
15
|
20
|
15 carries, 129 yards, 1 TD
|
Chez Mellusi
|
4
|
16
|
20
|
15 carries, 75 yards, 1 TD
|
Brady Schipper
|
9
|
1
|
10
|
1 carry, 2 yards
|
Julius Davis
|
1
|
8
|
9
|
7 carries, 32 yards
|
Jackson Acker
|
2
|
6
|
8
|
3 carries, 24 yards, 1 TD
|
Grover Bortolotti
|
1
|
6
|
7
|
5 carries, 48 yards
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Chimere Dike
|
11
|
25
|
36
|
3 receptions, 55 yards
|
Danny Davis III
|
16
|
18
|
34
|
1 reception, 72 yards, 1 TD
|
Kendric Pryor
|
16
|
15
|
31
|
4 receptions, 72 yards, 1 TD
|
Jack Dunn
|
1
|
17
|
18
|
N/A
|
Haakon Anderson
|
3
|
14
|
17
|
N/A
|
Markus Allen
|
4
|
9
|
13
|
2 receptions, 34 yards; 1 carry, 4 yards
|
Jordan DiBenedetto
|
2
|
9
|
11
|
N/A
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Jake Ferguson
|
17
|
32
|
49
|
2 receptions, 40 yards
|
Jack Eschenbach
|
11
|
33
|
44
|
N/A
|
Jaylan Franklin
|
2
|
11
|
13
|
N/A
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|
Tanor Bortolini
|
22
|
52
|
74
|
Tyler Beach
|
19
|
43
|
62
|
Joe Tippmann
|
18
|
40
|
58
|
Logan Bruss
|
18
|
40
|
58
|
Jack Nelson
|
15
|
25
|
40
|
Cormac Sampson
|
6
|
15
|
21
|
Josh Seltzner
|
3
|
15
|
18
|
Trey Wedig
|
4
|
12
|
16
|
Logan Brown
|
4
|
12
|
16
|
Riley Mahlman
|
3
|
9
|
12
DEFENSE
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Rodas Johnson
|
10
|
15
|
25
|
2 tackles, 1 QBH
|
Keeanu Benton
|
12
|
12
|
24
|
1 tackle
|
Matt Henningsen
|
12
|
12
|
24
|
1 tackle
|
Bryson Williams
|
11
|
12
|
23
|
3 tackles
|
Isaiah Mullens
|
11
|
9
|
20
|
2 tackles
|
James Thompson Jr.
|
7
|
6
|
13
|
2 tackles
|
Gio Paez
|
5
|
7
|
12
|
N/A
|
Isaac Townsend
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1 tackle
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Leo Chenal
|
19
|
22
|
41
|
7 tackles, 0.5 TFLs
|
Jack Sanborn
|
19
|
22
|
41
|
9 tackles, 1 sack
|
Maema Njongmeta
|
9
|
9
|
18
|
3 tackles
|
Jordan Turner
|
6
|
3
|
9
|
2 tackles, 1 INT
|
Tatum Grass
|
3
|
6
|
9
|
N/A
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Nick Herbig
|
15
|
15
|
30
|
3 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack
|
Noah Burks
|
15
|
15
|
30
|
4 tackles, 1 INT
|
Darryl Peterson
|
9
|
9
|
18
|
1 tackle
|
Kaden Johnson
|
7
|
10
|
17
|
1 tackle
|
C.J. Goetz
|
5
|
9
|
14
|
1 tackle
|
Izayah Green-May
|
5
|
4
|
9
|
N/A
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Caesar Williams
|
17
|
19
|
36
|
2 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU
|
Faion Hicks
|
16
|
18
|
34
|
5 tackles (4 solo)
|
Semar Melvin
|
11
|
12
|
23
|
1 tackle
|
Alexander Smith
|
11
|
10
|
21
|
1 fumble recovery (on kickoff)
|
Ricardo Hallman
|
9
|
9
|
18
|
1 tackle, 1 PBU
|
Dean Engram
|
6
|
10
|
16
|
1 PBU
|
Max Lofy
|
1
|
4
|
5
|
1 tackle
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Travian Blaylock
|
13
|
15
|
28
|
4 tackles, 0.5 TFLs
|
Collin Wilder
|
13
|
15
|
28
|
1 tackle
|
Hunter Wohler
|
11
|
12
|
23
|
6 tackles, 1 TFL
|
Scott Nelson
|
11
|
10
|
21
|
3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU
|
John Torchio
|
8
|
10
|
18
|
N/A
