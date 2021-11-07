 Wisconsin Football: Breaking down official stats, PFF's snap counts in Badgers' win over Rutgers
Snap count breakdown: Wisconsin's 52-3 win over Rutgers

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
Wisconsin now sits tied atop the Big Ten West division after its 52-3 win over Rutgers on Saturday. Successful offensive balance emerged on the ground and through the air while Jim Leonhard's defense stuffed yet another opponent. Add on four turnovers created, and the Badgers found a recipe for dominance in Piscataway, N.J.

Before turning the page to the Wildcats of Northwestern, BadgerBlitz.com breaks down the initial snap counts reported by Pro Football Focus (PFF) -- for both offense and defense -- along with official stats from a contest that saw UW (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) become bowl eligible for the 20th straight season.

Writer's note: The official stat sheet shows 70 total offensive plays for Wisconsin and 57 for Rutgers. PFF, as of Nov. 7, shows 74 total snaps for the Badgers, 59 for the Scarlet Knights.

BadgerBlitz.com will adjust numbers if updated by PFF.

OFFENSE

Quarterback
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays Official Stats

Graham Mertz

18

34

52

11-of-16, 240 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Chase Wolf

4

18

22

2-of-3, 34 yards; 2 rushes, -11 yards
Running Back/Fullback
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays Official Stats

John Chenal

3

22

25

2 carries, 2 yards; 1 reception, 1 yard, 1 TD

Braelon Allen

5

15

20

15 carries, 129 yards, 1 TD

Chez Mellusi

4

16

20

15 carries, 75 yards, 1 TD

Brady Schipper

9

1

10

1 carry, 2 yards

Julius Davis

1

8

9

7 carries, 32 yards

Jackson Acker

2

6

8

3 carries, 24 yards, 1 TD

Grover Bortolotti

1

6

7

5 carries, 48 yards
Wide Receiver
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays Official Stats

Chimere Dike

11

25

36

3 receptions, 55 yards

Danny Davis III

16

18

34

1 reception, 72 yards, 1 TD

Kendric Pryor

16

15

31

4 receptions, 72 yards, 1 TD

Jack Dunn

1

17

18

N/A

Haakon Anderson

3

14

17

N/A

Markus Allen

4

9

13

2 receptions, 34 yards; 1 carry, 4 yards

Jordan DiBenedetto

2

9

11

N/A
Tight End
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays Official Stats

Jake Ferguson

17

32

49

2 receptions, 40 yards

Jack Eschenbach

11

33

44

N/A

Jaylan Franklin

2

11

13

N/A
Offensive Line
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays

Tanor Bortolini

22

52

74

Tyler Beach

19

43

62

Joe Tippmann

18

40

58

Logan Bruss

18

40

58

Jack Nelson

15

25

40

Cormac Sampson

6

15

21

Josh Seltzner

3

15

18

Trey Wedig

4

12

16

Logan Brown

4

12

16

Riley Mahlman

3

9

12

DEFENSE

Defensive Line
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Rodas Johnson

10

15

25

2 tackles, 1 QBH

Keeanu Benton

12

12

24

1 tackle

Matt Henningsen

12

12

24

1 tackle

Bryson Williams

11

12

23

3 tackles

Isaiah Mullens

11

9

20

2 tackles

James Thompson Jr.

7

6

13

2 tackles

Gio Paez

5

7

12

N/A

Isaac Townsend

1

0

1

1 tackle
Inside Linebacker
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Leo Chenal

19

22

41

7 tackles, 0.5 TFLs

Jack Sanborn

19

22

41

9 tackles, 1 sack

Maema Njongmeta

9

9

18

3 tackles

Jordan Turner

6

3

9

2 tackles, 1 INT

Tatum Grass

3

6

9

N/A
Outside Linebacker
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Nick Herbig

15

15

30

3 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack

Noah Burks

15

15

30

4 tackles, 1 INT

Darryl Peterson

9

9

18

1 tackle

Kaden Johnson

7

10

17

1 tackle

C.J. Goetz

5

9

14

1 tackle

Izayah Green-May

5

4

9

N/A
Cornerback
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Caesar Williams

17

19

36

2 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU

Faion Hicks

16

18

34

5 tackles (4 solo)

Semar Melvin

11

12

23

1 tackle

Alexander Smith

11

10

21

1 fumble recovery (on kickoff)

Ricardo Hallman

9

9

18

1 tackle, 1 PBU

Dean Engram

6

10

16

1 PBU

Max Lofy

1

4

5

1 tackle
Safety
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Travian Blaylock

13

15

28

4 tackles, 0.5 TFLs

Collin Wilder

13

15

28

1 tackle

Hunter Wohler

11

12

23

6 tackles, 1 TFL

Scott Nelson

11

10

21

3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU

John Torchio

8

10

18

N/A

