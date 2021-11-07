Snap count breakdown: Wisconsin's 52-3 win over Rutgers

Wisconsin now sits tied atop the Big Ten West division after its 52-3 win over Rutgers on Saturday. Successful offensive balance emerged on the ground and through the air while Jim Leonhard's defense stuffed yet another opponent. Add on four turnovers created, and the Badgers found a recipe for dominance in Piscataway, N.J.

Before turning the page to the Wildcats of Northwestern, BadgerBlitz.com breaks down the initial snap counts reported by Pro Football Focus (PFF) -- for both offense and defense -- along with official stats from a contest that saw UW (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) become bowl eligible for the 20th straight season.

Writer's note: The official stat sheet shows 70 total offensive plays for Wisconsin and 57 for Rutgers. PFF, as of Nov. 7, shows 74 total snaps for the Badgers, 59 for the Scarlet Knights.

BadgerBlitz.com will adjust numbers if updated by PFF.