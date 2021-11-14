Snap count breakdown: No. 18 Wisconsin's win vs. Northwestern

No. 18 Wisconsin still controls its path to Indianapolis and a Big Ten West division crown after its 35-7 win over Northwestern.

Before turning the page to the Cornhuskers of Nebraska, BadgerBlitz.com breaks down the initial snap counts reported by Pro Football Focus (PFF) -- for both offense and defense -- along with official stats from a contest that saw UW (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) once again overwhelm an opponent.

Writer's note: The official stat sheet shows 69 total offensive plays for Wisconsin and 60 for Northwestern. PFF, as of Nov. 14, shows 70 total snaps for the Badgers, 60 for the Wildcats

BadgerBlitz.com will adjust numbers if updated by PFF.