 Wisconsin Football: PFF Snap count breakdown during Badgers' win
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-14 09:34:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Snap count breakdown: No. 18 Wisconsin's win vs. Northwestern

Jake Kocorowski
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23
No. 18 Wisconsin still controls its path to Indianapolis and a Big Ten West division crown after its 35-7 win over Northwestern.

Before turning the page to the Cornhuskers of Nebraska, BadgerBlitz.com breaks down the initial snap counts reported by Pro Football Focus (PFF) -- for both offense and defense -- along with official stats from a contest that saw UW (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) once again overwhelm an opponent.

Writer's note: The official stat sheet shows 69 total offensive plays for Wisconsin and 60 for Northwestern. PFF, as of Nov. 14, shows 70 total snaps for the Badgers, 60 for the Wildcats

BadgerBlitz.com will adjust numbers if updated by PFF.

OFFENSE

Quarterback
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays Official Stats

Graham Mertz

24

32

56

18-of-23, 216 yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Chase Wolf

2

12

14

1-of-2, 13 yds
Tailback/Fullback
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays Official Stats

Braelon Allen

11

25

36

25 carries, 173 yds, 3 TDs

Brady Schipper

13

7

20

7 carries, 38 yds; 2 receptions, 30 yds

John Chenal

4

13

17

1 reception, 1 yd

Julius Davis

2

9

11

9 carries, 47 yds

Jackson Acker

3

0

3

3 carries, 10 yds

Riley Nowakowski*

0

1

1

N/A
*PFF listed Nowakowski as a fullback
Wide Receiver
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays Official Stats

Chimere Dike

15

27

42

3 receptions, 37 yds

Danny Davis III

23

13

36

3 receptions, 46 yds, 1 TD

Kendric Pryor

23

12

35

2 receptions, 31 yds

Jack Dunn

4

21

25

2 receptions, 17 yds

Jordan DiBenedetto

1

11

12

N/A

Haakon Anderson

0

8

8

N/A
Tight End
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays Official Stats

Jake Ferguson

24

32

56

4 receptions, 43 yds, 1 TD

Jack Eschenbach

9

27

36

1 reception, 8 yds

Jaylan Franklin

1

11

12

N/A
Offensive Line
Player Pass + PassBlk Run+ RunBlk Total Plays

Jack Nelson

24

32

56

Joe Tippmann

24

32

56

Tyler Beach

24

32

56

Josh Seltzner

23

28

51

Logan Bruss

23

28

51

Tanor Bortolini

3

16

19

Michael Furtney

3

16

19

Trey Wedig

2

12

14

Logan Brown

2

12

14

Cormac Sampson

2

12

14

DEFENSE

Defensive Line
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Keeanu Benton

21

18

39


Matt Henningsen

21

18

39

Isaiah Mullens

15

12

27

Rodas Johnson

5

10

15

James Thompson Jr.

5

8

13

Bryson Williams

3

8

11

Michael Balistreri

3

1

4
Inside Linebacker
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Jack Sanborn

24

26

50

10 tackles, 3 TFLs

Leo Chenal

24

26

50

14 tackles, 3 TFLs, one sack, 1 QBH

Jordan Turner

1

5

6

1 INT

Maema Njongmeta

1

5

6

1 tackle

Jake Ratzlaff

3

1

4

1 tackle

Tatum Grass

3

1

4

2 tackles
Outside Linebacker
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Nick Herbig

23

23

46

5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble

Noah Burks

22

22

44

3 tackles, 1 TFL

C.J. Goetz

6

11

17

1 tackle

Izayah Green-May

5

8

13

2 tackles
Cornerback
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Caesar Williams

24

25

49

5 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU

Faion Hicks

22

21

43

1 PBU

Dean Engram

11

21

32

2 tackles, 1 INT

Alexander Smith

6

12

18

N/A

Max Lofy

4

6

10

1 tackle
Safety
Player RDEF Pass Rush + Coverage Total Plays Official Stats

Collin Wilder

21

21

42

N/A

Scott Nelson

19

16

35

2 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 1 PBU

John Torchio

6

12

18

3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT

Travian Blaylock

6

9

15

1 tackle

Hunter Wohler

4

6

10

2 tackles, 1 sack

_________________________________________________

