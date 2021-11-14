Snap count breakdown: No. 18 Wisconsin's win vs. Northwestern
No. 18 Wisconsin still controls its path to Indianapolis and a Big Ten West division crown after its 35-7 win over Northwestern.
Before turning the page to the Cornhuskers of Nebraska, BadgerBlitz.com breaks down the initial snap counts reported by Pro Football Focus (PFF) -- for both offense and defense -- along with official stats from a contest that saw UW (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) once again overwhelm an opponent.
Writer's note: The official stat sheet shows 69 total offensive plays for Wisconsin and 60 for Northwestern. PFF, as of Nov. 14, shows 70 total snaps for the Badgers, 60 for the Wildcats
BadgerBlitz.com will adjust numbers if updated by PFF.
OFFENSE
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Graham Mertz
|
24
|
32
|
56
|
18-of-23, 216 yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT
|
Chase Wolf
|
2
|
12
|
14
|
1-of-2, 13 yds
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Braelon Allen
|
11
|
25
|
36
|
25 carries, 173 yds, 3 TDs
|
Brady Schipper
|
13
|
7
|
20
|
7 carries, 38 yds; 2 receptions, 30 yds
|
John Chenal
|
4
|
13
|
17
|
1 reception, 1 yd
|
Julius Davis
|
2
|
9
|
11
|
9 carries, 47 yds
|
Jackson Acker
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
3 carries, 10 yds
|
Riley Nowakowski*
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
N/A
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Chimere Dike
|
15
|
27
|
42
|
3 receptions, 37 yds
|
Danny Davis III
|
23
|
13
|
36
|
3 receptions, 46 yds, 1 TD
|
Kendric Pryor
|
23
|
12
|
35
|
2 receptions, 31 yds
|
Jack Dunn
|
4
|
21
|
25
|
2 receptions, 17 yds
|
Jordan DiBenedetto
|
1
|
11
|
12
|
N/A
|
Haakon Anderson
|
0
|
8
|
8
|
N/A
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Jake Ferguson
|
24
|
32
|
56
|
4 receptions, 43 yds, 1 TD
|
Jack Eschenbach
|
9
|
27
|
36
|
1 reception, 8 yds
|
Jaylan Franklin
|
1
|
11
|
12
|
N/A
|Player
|Pass + PassBlk
|Run+ RunBlk
|Total Plays
|
Jack Nelson
|
24
|
32
|
56
|
Joe Tippmann
|
24
|
32
|
56
|
Tyler Beach
|
24
|
32
|
56
|
Josh Seltzner
|
23
|
28
|
51
|
Logan Bruss
|
23
|
28
|
51
|
Tanor Bortolini
|
3
|
16
|
19
|
Michael Furtney
|
3
|
16
|
19
|
Trey Wedig
|
2
|
12
|
14
|
Logan Brown
|
2
|
12
|
14
|
Cormac Sampson
|
2
|
12
|
14
DEFENSE
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Keeanu Benton
|
21
|
18
|
39
|
|
Matt Henningsen
|
21
|
18
|
39
|
Isaiah Mullens
|
15
|
12
|
27
|
Rodas Johnson
|
5
|
10
|
15
|
James Thompson Jr.
|
5
|
8
|
13
|
Bryson Williams
|
3
|
8
|
11
|
Michael Balistreri
|
3
|
1
|
4
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Jack Sanborn
|
24
|
26
|
50
|
10 tackles, 3 TFLs
|
Leo Chenal
|
24
|
26
|
50
|
14 tackles, 3 TFLs, one sack, 1 QBH
|
Jordan Turner
|
1
|
5
|
6
|
1 INT
|
Maema Njongmeta
|
1
|
5
|
6
|
1 tackle
|
Jake Ratzlaff
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
1 tackle
|
Tatum Grass
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
2 tackles
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Nick Herbig
|
23
|
23
|
46
|
5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble
|
Noah Burks
|
22
|
22
|
44
|
3 tackles, 1 TFL
|
C.J. Goetz
|
6
|
11
|
17
|
1 tackle
|
Izayah Green-May
|
5
|
8
|
13
|
2 tackles
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Caesar Williams
|
24
|
25
|
49
|
5 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU
|
Faion Hicks
|
22
|
21
|
43
|
1 PBU
|
Dean Engram
|
11
|
21
|
32
|
2 tackles, 1 INT
|
Alexander Smith
|
6
|
12
|
18
|
N/A
|
Max Lofy
|
4
|
6
|
10
|
1 tackle
|Player
|RDEF
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|Total Plays
|Official Stats
|
Collin Wilder
|
21
|
21
|
42
|
N/A
|
Scott Nelson
|
19
|
16
|
35
|
2 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 1 PBU
|
John Torchio
|
6
|
12
|
18
|
3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT
|
Travian Blaylock
|
6
|
9
|
15
|
1 tackle
|
Hunter Wohler
|
4
|
6
|
10
|
2 tackles, 1 sack
