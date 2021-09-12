SNAP COUNT BREAKDOWN: Eastern Michigan vs. Wisconsin
Wisconsin overwhelmed Eastern Michigan on both sides of the ball during its 34-7 win on Saturday night inside Camp Randall Stadium.
BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early grades from Pro Football Focus regarding both the offense and defense after the non-conference win before UW begins its open week.
Writer's note: The official stat sheet shows 75 total offensive plays for Wisconsin, while only 38 for Eastern Michigan. Pro Football Focus, as of Sept. 12, shows 77 total plays run for the Badgers, 39 for the Eagles. BadgerBlitz.com will adjust numbers if PFF
OFFENSE
Quarterback
|Player
|Pass Plays
|Run Plays
|Total Plays
|PFF Grade
|Official Stats
|
Graham Mertz
|
16
|
40
|
56
|
90.3
|
14-of-17, 141 yds
|
Chase Wolf
|
6
|
15
|
21
|
42.4
|
2-of-3, 25 yds, 1 INT
