Wisconsin overwhelmed Eastern Michigan on both sides of the ball during its 34-7 win on Saturday night inside Camp Randall Stadium.

BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early grades from Pro Football Focus regarding both the offense and defense after the non-conference win before UW begins its open week.

Writer's note: The official stat sheet shows 75 total offensive plays for Wisconsin, while only 38 for Eastern Michigan. Pro Football Focus, as of Sept. 12, shows 77 total plays run for the Badgers, 39 for the Eagles. BadgerBlitz.com will adjust numbers if PFF