"I told my wife ... I think the thing I love the most after my wife and kids are slot receivers," Longo said to a group of reporters that erupted in laughter.

In a hilarious (yet serious) statement, the Wisconsin offensive coordinator made his affinity for slot receivers well known last week at the Badgers' local media day before fall training camp began.

As silly as that sounds, the numbers from Longo's past paint that picture. Slot receivers typically have been the most productive in his offense.

Josh Downs, taken by Indianapolis in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, led North Carolina in catches, yards and touchdowns in 2022. He finished his collegiate career with 202 catches, 2,483 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Dazz Newsome, UNC's slot man before Downs, caught 188 passes for 2,435 yards and 18 touchdowns over four seasons. Going back a bit further, current NFL star A.J. Brown logged most of his snaps (422) in the slot in 2018. He amassed more than 1,300 yards and six touchdowns.

"The toughest thing is when you don't have a guy who can play that position," Longo, who came to Wisconsin after four years as North Carolina's offensive coordinator, said. "He's in the middle of the field most of the time. He's not out wide. He's not in the backfield. He's in the middle of the field with space on both sides. He's a mismatch for a lot of people."

Pauling and Bell have been pushing each other since the spring, but both will have significant roles in the offense regardless of who earns the top slot on the depth chart.

Pauling, a transfer from Cincinnati, missed a chunk of the 2022 season with a knee injury and was in a tough spot on the depth chart with 2023 NFL Draft pick Tre Tucker ahead of him. Still, wide receivers coach Mike Brown, who came to UW from Cincinnati, saw a player on the verge of breaking out.

Pauling, a speedster, can turn short catches into 10-yard gains and get behind defenders on deep routes. He showed that during practices as a Bearcat and has continued to do so since his first practice with the Badgers in March.

"You have to have a good amount of quickness and twitch," Pauling said. "You also have to have IQ, knowing the defense and where they are at. In the slot, you're not lined up against one corner with a safety over the top. In the slot, you have to work around linebackers and find tighter windows. You have to understand things a little bit more."



