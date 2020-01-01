PASADENA, Calif. – There were certainly moments to shout "conspiracy" at the television screen: a bad spot on a third-down run near the goal line and one of the biggest calls coming in the final four minutes on a questionable offensive pass interference penalty called on Danny Davis.

Those come on deaf ears to the somber members of the University of Wisconsin football team, especially when they knew that they were in a control and let a winnable game slip away because of their own mistakes.

“It came down to turnovers and that sucks, but that’s the truth,” said Davis, whose fourth-quarter fumble led to No. 6 Oregon’s game-winning touchdown in a 28-27 victory over No. 8 Wisconsin in the 106th Rose Bowl. “We’ve got to limit them, carry the ball and hold it high and tight and finish it into the ground. I thought we played good, other than turnovers and unforced errors.”