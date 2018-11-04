After they landed a pledge from Maema Njongmeta on Saturday, the UW coaching staff secured a commitment Skyler Meyers the following day during an official visit.

Wisconsin came into weekend with commitments from two projected linebackers - Leo Chenal and Spencer Lytle - in the 2019 class.

"I want to thank all the coaches who have recruited me through this great process and giving me the opportunity to play at the next level," Meyers wrote on his Twitter page. "But the biggest thanks goes to my mom, dad and family for helping me through it all and to get me to this level.

"I want to announce that all my work has paid off and I have committed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison."

Meyers, commit No. 15 for the Badgers in the 2019 class, chose UW over scholarships from Air Force, Army, Eastern Kentucky, Missouri State, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Western Illinois and Wyoming, among others.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior from Blue Springs South High School in Missouri is expected play outside linebacker for Wisconsin.