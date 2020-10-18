"I remember yesterday at practice, he was running and I was like, 'Jon, you're looking stiff,' and he's like, 'I know, I'm 40 years old. I can't keep doing this.' But it's awesome out there, and he's vocal and he's helping those young guys. It's almost like nothing's changed. He's still a leader. He's still out there kicking butt so it's awesome to have him out there."

"And then the flow, he's got the flow going," Ferguson said. "He's running through, nothing better than seeing that.

Along with his presence on the offensive line, Ferguson, of course, could not resist moving the conversation to Dietzen's long red hair, of which was once worn as a mullet.

"As soon as you see him in pads, it's awesome," tight end Jake Ferguson told reporters via Zoom on Friday.

One of the surprises of UW's fall camp roster came when scrolling down the list of athletes and seeing Jon Dietzen once again back with the program.

Dietzen displayed his long hair when talking with reporters on Friday, though he did not sport the aforementioned mullet look. He now sits just six days away from suiting up again inside Camp Randall Stadium when Wisconsin takes on Illinois on Friday night (7 p.m. CT, BTN). That being said, he feels "pretty good, actually."

“I feel better and more healthy than I had in previous years, knock on wood," Dietzen said via Zoom. "I'm definitely the old guy out there but doesn't quite feel like it sometimes.”

Almost 22 months ago, Dietzen walked off the Yankee Stadium field after a Pinstripe Bowl victory over Miami in what temporarily became his final game as a Badger. His February 2019 announcement declared his intention to walk away from the Wisconsin football program and the game itself "due to numerous injuries."

Before that, he played in 35 games that included 32 starts at two different positions. Now a few months short of being gone from playing in a game for two years, his former platoon buddy at left tackle believes Dietzen is an "incredible warrior" and "looks great."

"I know he's feeling a lot better than he did when I played with him a couple years ago," left tackle Cole Van Lanen said via Zoom on Friday. "He’s looking strong and it's good to have another older guy in the room, a guy with experience on the line. It's been fun."

"He played more with the group with Dieter and Beau and stuff, but I think he's having a lot of fun with us with the younger guys. I mean, back then those were the younger guys, and now they're all playing. But great camaraderie with him in the room and it’s been a lot of fun."

Dietzen told reporters that he believed the thought of a return started in June of 2019. He later spoke with coaches that October and notified them that he would like to come back if they saw it as feasible. Those timelines matched what he told UWBadgers.com earlier this week.

Without football, Dietzen said he hung out with his girlfriend and watched football. He fished. He hunted. He also took on a job editing podcasts.

According to Dietzen, the more he watched the game while away, the more he missed it. He trained at Synergy Sports Performance just outside of Green Bay from July to October 2019 to gauge how his body felt, and he "noticed the day to day that things felt better just waking up and moving around." Dietzen spoke to his family, and seeing his former team started playing started motivating him.

Now back with the team, Dietzen gives the team experience not just at guard but at tackle as well. In those 32 starts between 2016-18, UW's profile of the Black Creek, Wis., native states 20 came at left guard and 12 at left tackle -- the latter all coming in his last full season with the team. He mentioned he feels "just as comfortable at both" positions "because I've probably had just as much work in both to this point."

Two weeks ago on Oct. 2, offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph praised Dietzen -- whom the assistant said worked at both guard and both tackle positions up to that point -- for setting a good example on about how to go about one's business.

Last Monday ,head Paul Chryst said that Dietzen has "been an absolute blast to be around" while calling out the lineman's maturity and appreciation, as well as how he was "moving well and bending."

When asked by a reporter on Friday if his path back to the field has been more mentally or physically taxing, Dietzen said the former.