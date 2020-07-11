 Braelon Allen had 48 total tackles, four sacks and three interceptions this past fall
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-11 11:08:48 -0500') }}

Six schools standing out for 2022 four-star safety Braelon Allen

Jon McNamara
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Six schools - Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Florida State and Ohio State - have the attention of Braelon Allen, a four-star safety from Fond du Lac High School in Wisconsin.

"To be honest, I could make a decision sooner rather than later," Allen told BadgerBlitz.com. "Otherwise, I want to get on a few more campuses to those six schools and see what I like about them."

Four-star safety Braelon Allen is focused on six schools moving forward.
Four-star safety Braelon Allen is focused on six schools moving forward.
{{ article.author_name }}