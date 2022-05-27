 The Badgers will open up the season under the lights at Camp Randall on Sept. 3
Six kickoff times set for Wisconsin this fall

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Six kickoff times were announced on Thursday in games that involved the University of Wisconsin.

The Badgers will open up the season under the lights at Camp Randall on Sept. 3 against Illinois State. That game will be televised by FS1.

Following the opener, the Badgers will have at least five other afternoon contests this fall. Games against Washington State, New Mexico, Northwestern, Michigan State and Purdue will all start at 2:30 or 3:00 PM, according to releases on Thursday.

The Big Ten Championship Game is slated for Dec. 3. UW has appeared in that contest six times since 2011.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst (Dan Sanger)
Wisconsin's 2022 Schedule 
Date Opponent  Home/Away Time/TV

9/3

Illinois State

Home

6:00 PM (FS1)

9/10

Washington State

Home

2:30 (FOX)

9/17

New Mexico State

Home

2:30 (BTN)

9/24

Ohio State

Away

TBD (ABC)

10/1

Illinois

Home

TBD

10/8

Northwestern

Away

2:30 or 3:00

10/15

Michigan State

Away

2:30 or 3:00

10/22

Purdue

Home

2:30

11/5

Maryland

Home

TBD

11/12

Iowa

Away

TBD

11/19

Nebraska

Away

TBD

11/26

Minnesota

Home

TBD

12/3

Big Ten Championship Game

Indianapolis

FOX

{{ article.author_name }}