Six kickoff times set for Wisconsin this fall

Six kickoff times were announced on Thursday in games that involved the University of Wisconsin.

The Badgers will open up the season under the lights at Camp Randall on Sept. 3 against Illinois State. That game will be televised by FS1.

Following the opener, the Badgers will have at least five other afternoon contests this fall. Games against Washington State, New Mexico, Northwestern, Michigan State and Purdue will all start at 2:30 or 3:00 PM, according to releases on Thursday.

The Big Ten Championship Game is slated for Dec. 3. UW has appeared in that contest six times since 2011.