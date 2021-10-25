Six Badgers questionable for weekend battle with No. 9 Iowa

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin released its Week 9 preliminary status report and depth chart on Monday ahead of its Big Ten West showdown with No. 9 Iowa this weekend.

UW lists six players as questionable for its matchup with the Hawkeyes on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN). They include tight ends Clay Cundiff and Jack Eschenbach, outside linebacker Spencer Lytle, inside linebackers Mike Maskalunas and Jordan Turner, and cornerback Alexander Smith.

The tight end room will again be lighter this week, as UW designated Cam Large and Hayden Rucci as out this week. Outside linebacker Aaron Witt also shares that designation.

Wisconsin's depth chart shows sophomore wide receiver Chimere Dike as the program's No. 1 kickoff returner, replacing fellow second-year player Devin Chandler. Chandler entered the transfer portal last week.