Six Badgers questionable for weekend battle with No. 9 Iowa
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin released its Week 9 preliminary status report and depth chart on Monday ahead of its Big Ten West showdown with No. 9 Iowa this weekend.
UW lists six players as questionable for its matchup with the Hawkeyes on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN). They include tight ends Clay Cundiff and Jack Eschenbach, outside linebacker Spencer Lytle, inside linebackers Mike Maskalunas and Jordan Turner, and cornerback Alexander Smith.
The tight end room will again be lighter this week, as UW designated Cam Large and Hayden Rucci as out this week. Outside linebacker Aaron Witt also shares that designation.
Wisconsin's depth chart shows sophomore wide receiver Chimere Dike as the program's No. 1 kickoff returner, replacing fellow second-year player Devin Chandler. Chandler entered the transfer portal last week.
|Pos.
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
G. Mertz (R-SO | 6-3, 227)
|
C. Wolf (R-JR | 6-1, 200)
|
RB
|
C. Mellusi (JR | 5-11, 204)
|
B. Allen (FR | 6-2. 238)
|
FB
|
J. Chenal (SR | 6-2, 256)
|
Q. Easterling (R-SO | 6-3, 239)
|
WR
|
K. Pryor (6TH-SR | 5-11, 189)
|
C. Dike (SO | 6-1, 199)
|
WR
|
D. Davis (5TH-SR | 6-0, 196)
|
J. Dunn (6TH-SR | 5-7, 176)
|
TE
|
J. Ferguson (R-SR | 6-5 244)
|
C. Cundiff (R-SO | 6-3, 244)
|
LT
|
T. Beach (R-SR | 6-6, 312)
|
L. Brown (R-SO | 6-6, 311)
|
LG
|
J. Seltzner (R-SR | 6-4, 310)
|
C. Sampson (R-JR | 6-4, 305)
|
C
|
J. Tippmann (R-SO | 6-6, 320)
|
K. Lyles (R-SR | 6-3, 312)
|
RG
|
J. Nelson (R-FR | 6-7, 304)
|
M. Furtney (R-JR | 6-5, 312)
|
RT
|
L. Bruss (R-SR | 6-5, 316)
|
T. Bortolini (R-FR | 6-4, 306)
|
|
|
DE
|
M. Henningsen (R-SR | 6-3, 291)
|
R. Johnson (R-SO | 6-2, 286)
|
NT
|
K. Benton (JR | 6-4, 317)
|
B. Williams (SR | 6-2, 291)
|
DE
|
I. Mullens (R-JR | 6-4, 297)
|
J. Thompson Jr. (R-FR | 6-5, 290)
|
OLB
|
N. Herbig (SO | 6-2, 227)
|
C.J. Goetz (R-JR | 6-3, 243)
|
ILB
|
J. Sanborn (SR | 6-2, 236)
|
M. Maskalunas (6TH-SR | 6-3, 239)
|
ILB
|
L. Chenal (JR | 6-2, 261)
|
T. Grass (R-SO | 6-2, 231)
|
OLB
|
N. Burks (6TH-SR | 6-2, 245)
|
S. Lytle (R-SO | 6-2, 230)
|
CB
|
F. Hicks (R-SR | 5-10, 192)
|
D. Engram (R-SO | 5-9, 168)
D. Burton (R-JR | 5-10, 183)
|
SS
|
C. Wilder (6TH-SR | 5-10, 199)
|
J. Torchio (R-JR | 6-1, 208)
|
FS
|
S. Nelson (R-SR | 6-2, 205)
|
T. Blaylock (R-JR | 5-11, 205)
|
CB
|
C. Williams (6TH SR | 6-0, 188)
|
A. Smith (R-JR | 5-11, 176)
S. Melvin (R-SO | 5-11, 170)
|
|
|
|
P
|
A. Vujnovich (SR | 6-3, 230)
|
C. Schlichting (R-SR | 6-2, 237)
|
FG
|
C. Larsh (R-SR | 5-10, 194)
|
J. Van Dyke (SO | 6-5, 215)
|
KO
|
J. Van Dyke (SO | 6-5, 215)
|
C. Larsh (R-SR | 5-10, 194)
|
LS
|
P. Bowden (R-SO | 6-2, 230)
|
Z. Zei (FR | 6-2, 214)
|
H
|
C. Schlichting (R-SR | 6-2, 237)
|
A. Vujnovich (SR | 6-3, 230)
|
PR
|
D. Engram (R-SO | 5-9, 168)
|
J. Dunn (6TH-SR | 5-7, 176)
|
KR
|
C. Dike (SO | 6-1, 199)
|
F. Hicks (R-SR | 5-10, 192)
TWO BADGERS CLAIM BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS
Inside linebacker Leo Chenal and placekicker Collin Larsh received conference honors on Monday morning.
Chenal claimed Big Ten defensive player of the week accolades after his performance against Purdue. The junior registered nine tackles, 5.5 for loss, along with 3.5 sacks in the win over the Boilermakers. He now has a team-leading 51 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks heading into this weekend's contest against Iowa.
The conference bestowed Larsh with Big Ten special teams player of the week honors. He connected on all three field goal attempts against Purdue on Saturday, the longest being from 43 yards out. The specialist is 10-of-12 on field goal attempts for the season.