We also assign final grades by position before officially putting a bow on 2019 and turning our attention to 2020 and beyond.

Head coach Paul Chryst 's fourth full recruiting class at Wisconsin - at least the early signing period portion - is in the books, and BadgerBlitz.com takes one final look at where needs were met or fell short.

Needed: 1; Signed (scholarship): 1 - Graham Mertz

Breakdown: Mertz, the 2018 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year, passed for 3,886 yards and a state-record 51 touchdowns as a senior. He is the highest-rated quarterback prospect the Badgers have signed during the Internet era (2002).

"We think that Graham does a ton of things that can fit right into what we're doing, and possibly add a little more to it," Chryst said Wednesday on the Big Ten Network. "I was talking about how this class is connected, and Graham kind of shows a lot of the qualities of a really good quarterback.

"He is the leader of this class in many ways. Certainly a great personality and a lot of the other committed kids have got to know him. He's obviously very talented and we love the way he throws - he can throw every type of ball."

Biggest Miss: With Mertz, there wasn't a "miss" at quarterback in this class. But the staff did get Cade McNamara on campus before his commitment to Notre Dame (and then Michigan).