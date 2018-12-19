Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-19 11:27:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Signing Class Positional Grades: Wisconsin's Offense

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Head coach Paul Chryst's fourth full recruiting class at Wisconsin - at least the early signing period portion - is in the books, and BadgerBlitz.com takes one final look at where needs were met or fell short.

We also assign final grades by position before officially putting a bow on 2019 and turning our attention to 2020 and beyond.

Wisconsin's 2019 commit list | NSD Preview: A look at Wisconsin's 2019 recruiting class | Wisconsin Primer: Early National Signing Period | Inside the rankings: National Signing Day Edition | Wisconsin set to sign its best class of the Rivals.com era | PODCAST: Breaking down Wisconsin's 2019 class | TALK ABOUT EARLY SIGNING DAY IN THE BADGERS' DEN |

QUARTERBACK | Grade: A+

Needed: 1; Signed (scholarship): 1 - Graham Mertz

Breakdown: Mertz, the 2018 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year, passed for 3,886 yards and a state-record 51 touchdowns as a senior. He is the highest-rated quarterback prospect the Badgers have signed during the Internet era (2002).

"We think that Graham does a ton of things that can fit right into what we're doing, and possibly add a little more to it," Chryst said Wednesday on the Big Ten Network. "I was talking about how this class is connected, and Graham kind of shows a lot of the qualities of a really good quarterback.

"He is the leader of this class in many ways. Certainly a great personality and a lot of the other committed kids have got to know him. He's obviously very talented and we love the way he throws - he can throw every type of ball."

Biggest Miss: With Mertz, there wasn't a "miss" at quarterback in this class. But the staff did get Cade McNamara on campus before his commitment to Notre Dame (and then Michigan).

RUNNING BACK | Grade: B+

Pwg4jo9xj7og1rvlbena
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member's-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}