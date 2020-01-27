Dealing with adversity seemingly throughout the trip, and especially late in the second half, Wisconsin build a 12-point lead with a little more than seven minutes remaining, only to lose its grasp and see No.18 Iowa close the game on a furious run to steal a 68-62 victory at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

With their backs against the wall, the Badgers almost found a way.

Coming off one of its most humbling losses of the season, the University of Wisconsin entered another hornet’s nest undermanned and facing one of the hottest teams in the conference with a high-scoring offense.

Conference player of the year candidate Luka Garza scored 21 points and 18 rebounds, CJ Fredrick had 17 and Joe Toussaint scored six of his 11 points on an 23-5 run that helped the Hawkeyes (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) close the game and extend their winning streak to five.

A catalyst in last year’s win in Iowa City when he tallied 20 points and 7 rebounds, guard D’Mitrik Trice scored 16 points to lead the Badgers (12-9, 5-5) into the second half of the Big Ten schedule.

Wisconsin played without redshirt sophomore guard Kobe King, who didn’t make the trip while dealing with what the program classified as a “personal matter.” The Badgers missed him and his 12.6 points per conference game offensively at first, starting the game 2 of 12 from the floor.

However, UW’s defense helped claw them back into the game by keeping the conference’s top scoring offense (80.2 ppg) out of a rhythm in their transition offense and holding them to 35.7 percent shooting in the opening half (33.3 percent for the game).

Wisconsin built a lead as big as 12 points with 7:13 to go, but the Hawkeyes cut that lead to two in less than three minutes by attacking the lane and drawing contact, going 4-for 5 during the stretch. The Badgers didn’t shoot any free throws to try and stall momentum.

Wisconsin outshot Iowa from the floor (four more baskets) and the 3-point line (five more makes), but the Hawkeyes finished the game 25-for-32 from the line, compared to UW going just 6-for-11.

A pair of free throws from Garza tied the game with 2:19 remaining, but Wisconsin retained the lead when senior Brevin Pritzl connected on a driving, spinning layup with 1:47 left. That was the last lead the Badgers would have.

Toussaint connected on an old-fashioned 3-point play on the ensuing possession, drawing one of 17 second-half fouls on the Badgers, that sparked another 9-0 run that effectively sealed the win.

Getting the next four days, Wisconsin returns home Saturday afternoon to face Michigan State at the Kohl Center.





