Shaw's Takeaways: Best prospects from UAA Session 1

ATLANTA - Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw was on hand for the UAA Session 1 Live Period. Here are the best players he saw at each position on the floor.

GUARD

Morris steps on the floor with a lengthy and strong frame. He has a strong handle with the ability to get to his spots in the half court. His feel and his demeanor also really jump off the page when watching him play, not to mention his toughness as he played this entire weekend with his Dallas Showtyme (Texas) UA Rise team on a sprained ankle. Morris lists a top four of Texas, Kansas, Georgia and Kentucky. He visited Texas in June and is looking to set up visits with Kansas and Georgia. Kentucky started contact this weekend after the news of Skyy Clark’s knee injury started circulating. Morris will be in the conversation for a bump in the next 2022 Rivals150 update.

*****

WINGS

The jump shot is beautiful, and he gets it off clean every time. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard plays with great balance and he moves well off the ball. What he showcased this weekend with his Illinois Wolves (Ill.) UAA team was his ability to attack the basket, both with cutting and attacking closeouts. Schutt took an official visit to Michigan State in June. After his performance this weekend, Duke jumped to the top of the list with an offer. Watch the likes of Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin as well as how Gonzaga and Florida proceed forward. There is a lot to like here with Schutt, and look for him to be in the conversation to enter the 2022 Rivals150 with our next update.

*****

Fernandez has always been a high-level athlete. He jumped off the page at the numerous CBG events he attended throughout the COVID-shortened year. However, in the past six months, Fernandez has become a knock-down type shooter. In the two games I saw him with his DC Premier (D.C.) UAA team this weekend, Fernandez knocked down a combined six threes on eight attempts. This was the next step the 6-foot-5 wing needed to take in his game. Since his performance this weekend, Providence, Wake Forest, Ole Miss and Georgetown have all offered and he is hearing from the likes of Pittsburgh and NC State. Fernandez officially visited George Mason and Oregon State in June. Fernandez will be in the conversation to enter the 2022 Rivals150 during our next update.

*****

FORWARDS

Green produced throughout the weekend, there is no denying that. Almost a lock for a double-double each time out. While you may have some questions about what he ends up positionally in the long run, you cannot discount his frame and the effect he has on the game. Standing 6-foot-7, with a broad shouldered and lengthy frame, Green took an official visit to Nebraska in June as well as unofficial visits to Colorado and Minnesota. His recruitment will be an interesting one moving forward as his hometown Creighton offered after the Nebraska Supreme (Neb.) UAA forward’s weekend.

*****

Walker is a strong and explosive player, there is no denying that. Playing with his Team Thrill (Md.) UAA team, Walker showcased a powerful game with an array of straight-line drives, rebounds, and finishes at the basket, throughout the weekend. This June Walker took official visits to Auburn, Ohio State, Alabama and Houston. He remains the No. 9 prospect in the 2022 Rivals150 and the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy forward had a host of other programs watching him throughout the weekend as well.

*****

CLASS OF 2023 BREAKOUT PERFORMER