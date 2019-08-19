News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-19 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Decision date still set, but RB Sevion Morrison now eyeing official to UW

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Sevion Morrison, who rushed for 2,761 yards and 38 total touchdowns as a junior, is still set on making his college decision on Aug. 21.

But after picking up an offer from Wisconsin on Sunday, the three-star tailback from Edison High School in Oklahoma is eyeing an official visit to Madison this fall.

Chqrx673abwy1etl8lpi
Sevion Morrison (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}