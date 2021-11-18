Six top targets to watch down the stretch for the Wisconsin Badgers

In the following days, however, that number is certain to grow. By how many, though?

With less than one more to go before college football's early signing period (Dec. 15), Wisconsin currently holds 12 commitments in the 2022 class.

Teams still involved: Colorado, Florida State, Illinois, Minnesota, Northwestern, Iowa and Wisconsin, among others

The word: One of the hottest prospects on the recruiting front in the Midwest is coming off an official to Wisconsin. The Badgers, led by assistant coach Bob Bostad, project Aidan Vaughan to play inside linebacker in their 3-4 scheme. The two-star prospect still has three more official visits to use - he previously took one to Iowa - should he elect to take them this fall.

Prediction: Wisconsin

Reasoning: Talking to Vaughan earlier this week, his official to Wisconsin certainly made a lasting impression. And the fact that he has no other trips scheduled has to be a good sign for the Badgers. The standout from Michigan already held UW in high regard after he camped in Madison this past summer.

"The way Madison was set up just felt like home," Vaughan told BadgerBlitz.com. "It was really beautiful with the architecture and how everything was laid out. It felt a lot like where I'm from and everything was just so beautiful. The atmosphere, the fans and the feeling you get being in Madison, it just feels like family."