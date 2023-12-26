MADISON, Wis. – The allure of chasing a childhood dream outweighed the opportunity to play one more college season with his younger brother. Wisconsin senior tight end Hayden Rucci announced Tuesday that he will declare for the NFL Draft instead of returning to the program for a sixth season. He will begin preparations for his professional career following Wisconsin’s appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl against LSU on New Year’s Day. “I have had the best five years in Madison, making bonds and friendships that will last a lifetime,” Rucci posted Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter. “Thanks to Coach Chryst, Coach Turner, Coach Haering, Coach Letton, and Coach Fickell for all the opportunities that you have provided me throughout my career. "Madison, thank you for everything. On Wisconsin."

Rucci has started nine games of 12 games played in 2023, recording 10 catches for 112 yards. (Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz Photographer)

Rucci could have used the COVID exception to return to UW and play one more season with his brother, reserve sophomore offensive lineman Nolan Rucci. A key part of UW's run game, Rucci has appeared in 35 games over the last four seasons, 22 of which came over the past two seasons. He started nine games this season and played in all 12 and recorded 10 catches for 112 yards, both personal-best marks at UW. He had at least one catch in seven games. Already a position thin on numbers, Wisconsin will enter the spring with Riley Nowakowski and Tucker Ashcraft as UW's top two tight ends. Nowakowski had six catches for 56 yards and one touchdown during his redshirt sophomore season. Ashcraft, who didn’t enroll for his freshman season until June, had eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt senior Cam Large, redshirt junior Cole Dakovich, and redshirt freshman JT Seagreaves were scholarship tight ends who did not record a catch this season. Wisconsin started to address the lack of numbers in the tight end room by adding four-star Grant Stec (Algonquin, Ill.) and three-star Rob Booker (Waunakee, Wis.) during the early signing period. The Badgers also signed LSU transfer Jackson McGohan from the portal.