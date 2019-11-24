{{ timeAgo('2019-11-24 18:00:00 -0600') }}
football
Edit
Senior tape: Wisconsin Badgers commits in the 2020 recruiting class
Jon McNamara
•
BadgerBlitz
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
With high school football now wrapped up in most states across the country, BadgerBlitz.com compiled a collection of senior tape from Wisconsin's commits in the 2020 class.
Note: Senior tape was not found for Cole Dakovich, Tanor Bortolini and Ben Barten.
PREFERRED WALK-ONS