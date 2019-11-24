News More News
football

Senior tape: Wisconsin Badgers commits in the 2020 recruiting class

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With high school football now wrapped up in most states across the country, BadgerBlitz.com compiled a collection of senior tape from Wisconsin's commits in the 2020 class.

Note: Senior tape was not found for Cole Dakovich, Tanor Bortolini and Ben Barten.

PREFERRED WALK-ONS

