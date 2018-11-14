With the ink dry on Tyler Wah l’s national letter of intent scholarship papers to attend the University of Wisconsin, head coach Greg Gard could comment for the first time on the senior from Lakeville North High School in Minnesota.

“We are very excited to add Tyler to our program,” Gard communicated Wednesday in a release through the university. “His commitment and work ethic in the classroom and on the court are exactly what we look for in a Wisconsin student-athlete.”

Wahl, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound three-star small forward, chose the Badgers over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Baylor Drake, Northwestern and Colorado State among others. He is the Badgers’ lone scholarship signee - at least so far - in the 2019 class.

“I’m excited to sign with Wisconsin, a school I chose for many reasons,” Wahl, who is from the same high school as current UW forward Nathan Reuvers, communicated in the same release. “I feel that the Badgers value the way I play basketball and it’s a great fit. Another key reason why I picked Wisconsin is because of the strong relationships the players and the coaches have together.”

According to the release, Wahl earned Associated Press second-team all-state honors during his junior season in which he averaged 17.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.9 blocks per game.

“Tyler’s ability to play and guard multiple positions is extremely valuable with the way the game has evolved,” Gard continued. “Fans will enjoy the energy and passion with which he plays. He comes from a winning high school program and knows what it takes to compete for championships. Tyler has a skill set matched with great athleticism that has us excited to work with him, and to help him reach his potential as a Badger.”