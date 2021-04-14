Seven players from Wisconsin's 2020-21 roster announced their intentions to move on from the program this offseason. Nate Reuvers , Aleem Ford , D'Mitrik Trice and Micah Potter elected to begin their professional careers, while Trevor Anderson (Valparaiso), Walk McGrory (South Dakota) and Joe Hedstrom (undecided) entered the transfer portal.

"I want to thank my coaching staff for their patience during this time, and say thanks to my current and future teammates who played a huge part in helping me make this decision," Davison communicated via social media. "After taking some time to reflect, there is no place I would rather be than Madison! Being a Badger is a privilege. I am grateful for one last ride with my coaches and teammates this upcoming season! I would not want to go out any other way than playing in front of Badger Nation at the Kohl Center!"

Davison, 6-foot-4 and 202 pounds, has played in 128 career games at UW with 124 starts. Last year, he averaged 31.3 minutes (second behind Trice) and 10.0 points per game (third behind Trice and Potter). Only Josh Gasser (144), Ethan Happ (139) and Alando Tucker (126) have played for games during their careers at Wisconsin.

Davison's leadership and experience will be crucial next season, specifically in the backcourt. Second-year players Lorne Bowman (not with the team as a freshman), Jordan Davis and Isaac Lindsey, a transfer from UNLV, will be joined by incoming freshman Chucky Hepburn, a three-star guard from Nebraska. Freshman Jonathan Davis, who is expected to slide into the starting lineup next season, can play shooting guard or on the wing.

"He (Davison) is our emotional leader. Kind of the cement between the bricks, so to speak, and the epicenter of what we do from that standpoint, but I know our guys appreciate anybody having those types of games," head coach Greg Gard said in March. "It's a very connected group and a very together group, so there is a lot of happiness when teammates have success."