Selfless Hunter Wohler provides immediate boost for Wisconsin’s defense
MADISON - When Hunter Wohler broke his fibula in the Badgers’ first game against Illinois State, the young safety could’ve let it get to him. The severe injury derailed what would’ve been his first season as a full-time starter, and kept him off of his feet for about four weeks.
Instead, Wohler dialed in and kept his chin up.
“It’s part of the game, it is what it is, it happens,” he said after the Badgers beat Maryland into submission Saturday. “It’s destined to happen at some point if you play the game long enough. I’m just happy to be back now.”
Over the next eight weeks, Wohler was forced to watch from the sideline as his team with Big Ten title aspirations lost game after surprising game, firing their head coach and falling to the bottom of the Big Ten West. The defensive secondary was especially battered with injuries, and it was painfully clear the Badgers could’ve used Wohler’s chess piece-like versatility on defense.
Through all this, Wohler never lost perspective. He knew what would keep him grounded — his love for the game and his love for his teammates. And he had seen what had happened to players who got hurt before, missing chunks of time and struggling to jump back on the moving train when they’re finally ready to play again.
“They almost feel detached, a little bit. So that was the focus, just making sure I could stay around the guys every day. In meetings, at practice. It was a blessing being able to have those 1-on-1 conversations with guys,” Wohler said.
“I feel like I definitely grew a lot closer with the boys on this team.”
The safety’s influence was all over the Badgers’ secondary, even when he couldn’t suit up and play. By sitting in on position meetings and attending practices, Wohler gave the defense everything he had, even with a boot over his left leg.
“We pride ourselves on making all our plays and being very energetic,” said Wohler. “When I was hurt, that’s what my focus was, just bringing energy to the guys, day in and day out.”
That doesn’t mean it wasn’t a long eight-or-so weeks. In his mind, Wohler knew he was going to be able to play again this season, even if nothing was official. He met with doctors regularly, and had x-rays on his leg every two weeks. Until the eve of the bye week, Wohler didn’t have a timetable for his return.
“It was long, kinda just take it day by day. It was just going off how it feels,” the safety said. “You’re gonna know when you’re ready. Your body is gonna tell you. That’s the mentality.”
After Wisconsin rolled over Purdue, though, Wohler knew he was going to be ready for the Maryland game, as did the rest of the team. Privately, Wohler believed he would be back a little sooner. But he staved off frustration and anger, replacing them with hunger and determination.
“I heard a few different things, I think this is a little later than I expected in my head,” Wohler admitted. “But everything happens for a reason, I wouldn’t change it, I’m grateful for it.”
Against the Terrapins, Wohler was finally ready to suit up and take the field. Mentally, of course, he’d been locked in. By staying so close to the team during his rehab, he knew every game plan and every defensive tweak. Physically is always another question.
To get his legs back under him, Wohler worked tirelessly with the strength staff to keep his conditioning at a Big Ten football level. Through running and biking, Wohler ensured that he would pick up where he left off when he was finally able to play.
“I think the conditioning aspect is the hardest part. You don’t realize it, but it goes away a lot quicker than you think,” the safety said.
Wohler’s first game back figured to be a daunting one. Wisconsin played host to Maryland, a winning team that played everyone close and almost knocked off Michigan in the Big House. More importantly from Wohler’s defensive perspective, they could score. Coming into Camp Randall, the Terrapins averaged 34.1 points-per-game.
Wohler didn’t start the game, but rotated in and played a healthy amount of snaps for his first game back. Immediately, his versatility made an impact.
“Anytime you get a player like Hunter back, it’s nothing but beneficial for you,” Nick Herbig raved. “We have a play where it’s me and Hunter in there at outside linebacker.”
“We had a special package this week to counter one of their personnels, so it gave me the opportunity to go play down on the edge, play outside backer,” Wohler elaborated. “It was a blessing to be able to play that spot. It was fun, it’s something that I’ve never done before, being up close, being right next to all the action.”
The ability to move the safety around to a multitude of defensive positions was massively beneficial for the Badgers, who shut down the Terps offense all day. Wohler’s positionless versatility was a big reason why.
“I like Hunter because he’s pretty big, he has a nice size to him,” senior cornerback Jay Shaw said. “It comes down to a mentality when you’re inside the box. He has that mentality. And then when he’s outside the box, he has the smarts to be able to make plays on the ball.”
“Oh, he was definitely balling,” agreed another elder statesman of the secondary, Alexander Smith. “I think more than anything it brings depth, but it’s just more guys with experience, more ballers out there.”
But Wohler did more than provide depth and experience on Saturday. Early in the fourth quarter, he lurked a Taulia Tagovaila pass for an interception, the first of his young career.
“He’s trying to take (John) Torch’s name as the Jewelry thief,” Keeanu Benton joked. “I’m glad he got his pick. I’m glad he’s back in, feeling good.”
Wohler and the secondary harassed Tagovailoa all day, but the safety made sure to shower his teammates with praise.
“That was all the linebackers and the d-line keeping contain. They did an amazing job stopping him, taking him out of his element, so hats off to them for doing their job at a really high level.”
The Badgers are finally back above .500, and they’re staring down a three-game Big Ten West stretch to close out the year. Wisconsin will travel to Iowa City and Lincoln before getting their shot to reclaim the Axe against Minnesota at home. The season hasn’t played out how the team, the secondary, or Wohler wanted it to. But these Badgers, rejuvenated and finally healthy, plan to take it one game at a time.
“We’ve got big plans for the rest of the season,” said a stoic Wohler on Saturday.
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @pete_brey12, @seamus_rohrer
*Like us on Facebook