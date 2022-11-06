MADISON - When Hunter Wohler broke his fibula in the Badgers’ first game against Illinois State, the young safety could’ve let it get to him. The severe injury derailed what would’ve been his first season as a full-time starter, and kept him off of his feet for about four weeks.

Instead, Wohler dialed in and kept his chin up.

“It’s part of the game, it is what it is, it happens,” he said after the Badgers beat Maryland into submission Saturday. “It’s destined to happen at some point if you play the game long enough. I’m just happy to be back now.”

Over the next eight weeks, Wohler was forced to watch from the sideline as his team with Big Ten title aspirations lost game after surprising game, firing their head coach and falling to the bottom of the Big Ten West. The defensive secondary was especially battered with injuries, and it was painfully clear the Badgers could’ve used Wohler’s chess piece-like versatility on defense.

Through all this, Wohler never lost perspective. He knew what would keep him grounded — his love for the game and his love for his teammates. And he had seen what had happened to players who got hurt before, missing chunks of time and struggling to jump back on the moving train when they’re finally ready to play again.

“They almost feel detached, a little bit. So that was the focus, just making sure I could stay around the guys every day. In meetings, at practice. It was a blessing being able to have those 1-on-1 conversations with guys,” Wohler said.

“I feel like I definitely grew a lot closer with the boys on this team.”

The safety’s influence was all over the Badgers’ secondary, even when he couldn’t suit up and play. By sitting in on position meetings and attending practices, Wohler gave the defense everything he had, even with a boot over his left leg.

“We pride ourselves on making all our plays and being very energetic,” said Wohler. “When I was hurt, that’s what my focus was, just bringing energy to the guys, day in and day out.”

That doesn’t mean it wasn’t a long eight-or-so weeks. In his mind, Wohler knew he was going to be able to play again this season, even if nothing was official. He met with doctors regularly, and had x-rays on his leg every two weeks. Until the eve of the bye week, Wohler didn’t have a timetable for his return.

“It was long, kinda just take it day by day. It was just going off how it feels,” the safety said. “You’re gonna know when you’re ready. Your body is gonna tell you. That’s the mentality.”

After Wisconsin rolled over Purdue, though, Wohler knew he was going to be ready for the Maryland game, as did the rest of the team. Privately, Wohler believed he would be back a little sooner. But he staved off frustration and anger, replacing them with hunger and determination.

“I heard a few different things, I think this is a little later than I expected in my head,” Wohler admitted. “But everything happens for a reason, I wouldn’t change it, I’m grateful for it.”



