Through seven contests this fall, Wisconsin averaged 345.6 yards per game, good for No. 104 in college football.

One stat UW always ranks well in is rushing per game, but this year was different. The Badgers averaged 164.6 yards per contest, which placed them at No. 63 in the nation.

But how did the various position players perform this season? We take a look at the Badgers' snap counts and their ratings from Pro Football Focus. If you are looking at the snap count total, the final number for the offense was 510. Wisconsin ran the football 271 times and passed it 239 times.

Players listed have played above 30 snaps in seven games.