With the Wisconsin 2020 season now complete, it's a great time to do an overall assessment of the Badgers' defense.

Overall, this group performed well, as Jim Leonhard's unit currently ranks No. 6 in the country in total defense (299.9 yards per game) and No. 9 in scoring defense (17.4 points per game).

Position-wise, BadgerBlitz.com took a deeper dive into Pro Football Focus to learn more about snap counts and overall grades. The UW defense has played 438 total snaps this year. So when you see the snap count for an individual player, compare it with that total.



As far as the grading system, anything above 70 is usually pretty good. In the 60s is pretty close to average and in 50s is below.

Players listed have played above 30 snaps in seven games.