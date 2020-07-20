 Bryan Sanborn had a team-high 108 tackles and six sacks last fall at Lake Zurich High School in Illinois
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-20 11:59:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Sanborn brothers on Butkus Award watch list

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Jack Sanborn, a junior middle linebacker at Wisconsin, and his younger brother, Bryan Sanborn, a member of UW's 2021 recruiting, were both placed on the Butkus Award watch list on Monday.

The Butkus Award is given annually to the nation’s best high school, college and professional linebackers.

"When a player receives the Butkus Award he will know two things," according to the web site. "First, he is recognized as the best of the best linebackers in America. Second, and in the long run most important, he will understand that this recognition brings a responsibility to serve others by giving back."

Jack Sanborn was placed on the Butkus Award watch list on Monday.
Jack Sanborn was placed on the Butkus Award watch list on Monday. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Jack Sanborn, who had a team-best 80 tackles last year, was also named to the Bednarik and Lott IMPACT Trophy watch lists earlier this summer.

Bryan Sanborn, who had a team-high 108 tackles and six sacks last fall at Lake Zurich High School in Illinois, committed to UW last December.

"He's got natural instincts and I think that's probably what his brother had," head coach Ron Planz told BadgerBlitz.com. "Bryan has a natural understanding of football and has the old-school instincts of playing middle linebacker. And once he decides to go, he goes from zero to 60 so quick for his size. I think that makes him great.

"Once he reads the play and decides to go, it's like he's shot out of a cannon. He just flies to where he's going and with his size and speed, it's usually pretty violent when he gets there."

Wisconsin targets Yanni Karlaftis and Jake Ratzlaff were also on the high school watch list.

Collegiate Watch List

Blaze Alldredge, Rice

Troy Andersen, Montana State

Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech

Derrick Barnes, Purdue

Terrel Bernard, Baylor

Nick Bolton, Missouri

Tuf Borland, Ohio State

K.J. Britt, Auburn

Baron Browning, Ohio State

Damone Clark, LSU

Riley Cole, South Alabama

Jabril Cox, LSU

Kuony Deng, California

Paddy Fisher, Northwestern

Jake Hansen, Illinois

Treshaun Hayward, Western Michigan

Lakia Henry, Mississippi

Anthony Hines, Texas A&M

Riko Jeffers, Texas Tech

Buddy Johnson, Texas A&M

Nate Landman, Colorado

Shane Lee, Alabama

Devin Lloyd, Utah

Carlton Martial, Troy

Cameron McGrone, Michigan

Ventrell Miller, Florida

Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt

Dylan Moses, Alabama

Amen Ogbongbemiga, Oklahoma State

Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

Joseph Ossai, Texas

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Micah Parsons, Penn State

Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State

Monty Rice, Georgia

Max Richardson, Boston College

Merlin Robertson, Arizona State

Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State

Mike Rose, Iowa State

Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin

James Skalski, Clemson

Isaac Slade-Matautia, Oregon

Charles Snowden, Virginia

Chazz Surratt, North Carolina

Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee

Joe Tryon, Washington

Garret Wallow, TCU

Pete Werner, Ohio State

DaShaun White, Oklahoma

Jahad Woods, Washington State

High School Watch List

Kendrick Blackshire, Duncanville - Duncanville, TX

Morice Blackwell, Martin - Arlington, TX

Chief Borders, Carrollton - Carrollton, GA

Naquan Brown, Ocean Lakes - Virginia Beach, VA

Jamari Buddin, Belleville - Belleville, MI

Ethan Calvert, Oaks Christian - Westlake Village, CA

Reid Carrico, Ironton - Ironton, OH

Zavier Carter, Hapeville Charter - Atlanta, GA

Barrett Carter, North Gwinnett - Suwanee, GA

Chaz Chambliss, Carrollton - Carrollton, GA

Junior Colson, Ravenwood - Brentwood, TN

Raesjon Davis, Mater Dei - Santa Ana, CA

Raneiria Dillworth, Glenn - Kernersville, NC

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, St. Frances Academy - Baltimore, MD

Power Echols, Vance - Charlotte, NC

Jonathan Flowe, Upland - Upland, CA

Ma'a Gaoteote, St. John Bosco - Bellflower, CA

Michael Gaughan, St. Rita - Chicago, IL

Eric Gentry, Neumann Goretti - Philadelphia, PA

Derrick Harris Jr, New Caney - New Caney, TX

Jaydon Hood, St. Thomas Aquinas - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Wynden Ho'ohuli, Mililani - Mililani, HI

Branden Jennings, Sandalwood - Jacksonville, FL

Tyler Johnson, Killian - Miami, FL

Yanni Karlaftis, West Lafayette - West Lafayette, IN

Prince Kollie, David Crockett - Jonesborough, TN

Randolph Kpai, Washington - Sioux Falls, SD

Deontae Lawson, Mobile Christian - Mobile, AL

Terrence Lewis, Northwestern - Miami FL

Jackie Marshall, East St. John - Reserve, NC

Tyler McLaurin, Bolingbrook - Bolingbrook, IL

Jabril McNeill, Sanderson - Raleigh, NC

Chamon Metayer, North Miami - Miami, FL

Smael Mondon, Paulding County - Dallas, GA

Sam Ofurie, IMG Academy - Bradenton, FL

Collin Oliver, Santa Fe - Edmond, OK

Greg Penn III, DeMatha Catholic - Hyattsville, MD

Casey Phinney, Noble & Greenough - Dedham, MA

Jake Ratzlaff, Rosemount Senior - Rosemount MN

Demeioun Robinson, Quince Orchard - Gaithersburg, MD

Bryan Sanborn, Lake Zurich - Lake Zurich, IL

Xavian Sorey, Graceville - Graceville, FL

Gabe Stephens, Mountain Island - Mt. Holly, NC

Terrell Tilmon, Mansfield Timberview - Arlington, TX

Jeremiah Trotter Jf, St. Joseph's - Philadelphia, PA

Mason Tufago, St. Louis - Honolulu, HI

Matt Weerts, Batavia - Batavia, IL

James Wilborn Jr, Avon Old Farms - Avon, CT

Jeremiah Williams, Ramsay - Birmingham, AL

Aaron Willis, St. Frances Academy - Baltimore, MD

Dameon Wilson, Kings Mountain - Kings Mountain, NC

{{ article.author_name }}