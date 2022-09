Ryan Montgomery may only be a few games into his sophomore season, but with offers from a plethora of the nation's elite programs, he has already become one of the most sought after quarterbacks in the country regardless of class. The 6-foot-3 gunslinger from Findlay (Oh.) is the prototype when it comes to the position. He has a cannon for an arm, can make every level of throw and has all of the intangibles to be a top tier quarterback at the college level and beyond.

While Montgomery is plenty busy with his own football season, he is still making sure to spend time on his recruitment which includes a number of game day visits. Following his most recent visit to Columbus, Montgomery sat down to give his reaction to the Ohio State game day experience and preview his upcoming visit to Wisconsin for this weekend's game against Washington State.