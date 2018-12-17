Ticker
football

Three-star safety Ryan Brandt gets first look at Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The Wisconsin Badgers used the final day before college football's "dead period" on the recruiting calendar to host a handful of prospects from the 2020 class and beyond.

One player on the visitor list was Ryan Brandt, a three-star junior from Angola High School in Indiana.

Ryan Brandt
