Rowan Brumbaugh: 'Wisconsin is definitely a school I'm very intrigued by'
Rowan Brumbaugh, who picked up a scholarship offer from the Badgers in January, has been through the Zoom calls, FaceTimes, virtual visits and phone conversations with the Wisconsin coaching staff.
This past weekend, the three-star guard from Northfield Mount Hermon School in Massachusetts was able to get his first in-person look at the university and city of Madison.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news